Insurer fails to prove pre-existing disease led to woman’s illness, court awards Rs 10.5 lakh

The complainant alleged that the rejection of the claim for reimbursement was unlawful and arbitrary, and amounted to deficiency in service on the part of the insurer. (AI-generated image)

Finding that the insurer had failed to establish that a policyholder’s treatment was linked to a pre-existing disease, the Delhi consumer commission has directed National Insurance Company to reimburse Rs 10 lakh with 7 per cent annual interest and Rs 50,000 as litigation costs to the woman.

Noting that the policyholder, Rita Malhotra, died during the pendency of the case and was represented by her legal heirs, a bench of Sonica Mehrotra (president) and members Richa Jindal and Anil Kumar ruled that the insurer had failed to provide substantial defence for denial of the claim.

“The complaint is allowed, and OP No.1 (insurer) is directed to reimburse to the complainants only the sum insured of Rs 10,00,000/- along with interest @ 7% pa from the date of filing of the complaint till final realisation. Since the complaint is pending for the last ten years, OP No.1 shall also pay a sum of Rs 50,000/- as litigation expenses to the complainants for forcing them to pursue the present litigation,” the commission said on June 6.