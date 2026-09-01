Insurer cites policy breach to deny dacoity claim, finance firm wins Rs 44.54 lakh

The Commission held that the insurer's rejection of the entire claim amounted to deficiency in service after it failed to prove a policy breach or valid exclusion. (Image generated using AI)

The West Bengal State Consumer Commission has directed a public sector insurance company to pay a financial company Rs 44.54 lakh for cash lost in a 2015 armed dacoity, holding that the insurer could not reject the entire claim by citing the absence of security measures that were not required under the policy.

The West Bengal State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission members Rajesh Guha Ray and Santanu Saha were hearing the finance company’s consumer complaint against the insurer and others challenging the rejection of a claim arising from the June 1, 2015 incident at the company’s branch office.

“The rejection of the entire claim, despite a reconciled assessment and without establishing an operative exclusion, constitutes a deficiency in service…An exclusion framed in terms of negligence or omission cannot be applied merely by listing precautions that, with hindsight, might have been desirable,” the commission said on August 31, holding that the insurer had to establish conduct falling within the exclusion and a real nexus with the loss.