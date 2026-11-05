Denied insurance, man wins Rs 18 lakh over overseas job loss due to rare disorder

The Chandigarh State Consumer Commission has upheld an order directing an insurance company to pay Rs 18 lakh to a man whose claim was rejected after a rare genetic disorder left him without a job abroad. The insurance company had allegedly rejected his medical claim on the ground that the disorder wasn’t covered. The consumer body ruled that it could not invoke policy restrictions without proving they had been communicated to him.

The man had paid Rs 1.37 lakh for a five-year insurance policy in March 2018 towards a Rs 18 lakh home loan if illness left him unable to earn. But barely 10 months later, a diagnosis of Neurofibromatosis and worsening health forced him to quit his job in Oman and return to India.

While hearing the appeal of the insurance company against the district commission’s order in favour of the man, members Padma Pandey and Rajesh K Arya said, “The insured must have a fair opportunity to know the limitations and exclusions governing the insurance cover for which the premium has been paid.”

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He had taken a health insurance policy linked to his Rs 18 lakh home loan, so that the outstanding loan would be protected if a serious illness, accident or death affected his ability to repay it. He paid Rs 1.37 lakh as premium for the five-year cover. The policy was valid from March 22, 2018, to March 21, 2023. According to his complaint, he paid the premium after being assured that the outstanding loan or instalments would be protected in the event of illness, accident or death.

Man returned from Oman after his health deteriorated

The complainant was employed in Oman when he began experiencing pain in different parts of his body. Medical investigations in January 2019 led to a diagnosis of Neurofibromatosis. As his health deteriorated and he could no longer work, he returned to India and approached the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

A PGI OPD card dated June 24, 2019, recorded multiple neurofibromas. Doctors advised surgery for their removal but also explained the risk of neurological complications. The medical records further noted that the remaining neurofibromas could grow and cause symptoms in the future.

A PET-CT scan conducted on September 4, 2019, also documented his condition. The man approached the insurer for financial protection against the outstanding housing loan, but the insurer rejected his claim in a letter dated June 4, 2019.

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Before the district commission, the insurance company argued that the policy was a defined-benefit cover restricted to seven specifically listed major medical illnesses and procedures. Since Neurofibromatosis was not among them, the man was not entitled to the claimed benefit.

It also argued that the policy did not provide for repayment of a housing loan merely because an insured person suffered from another disease or became unable to work. The man countered that the insurer had failed to establish that the detailed policy conditions containing these restrictions had been supplied to him or explained before the cover was issued.

Accepting his contention, the district commission held that the insurer had not produced satisfactory documentary evidence showing that the man had received or acknowledged the restrictive conditions. It directed the insurer to pay Rs 18 lakh with interest at 6 per cent per annum from June 4, 2019, until actual payment. It also awarded Rs 20,000 as compensation for harassment and litigation expenses.

Challenging the decision, the insurer argued that the district commission had extended coverage beyond the express terms of the policy. However, the state commission found no sufficient ground to interfere. Referring to a Supreme Court ruling on communication of insurance policy conditions, the bench reiterated that an insurer cannot invoke a restrictive clause without establishing that the relevant terms were supplied to the policyholder.

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Takeaway

Before buying an insurance policy, ask for a copy of its complete terms and conditions, understand the exclusions and keep proof that they were communicated to you. An insurer cannot reject a claim by relying on restrictive clauses it cannot establish were shared with and accepted by the policyholder.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Chandigarh helpline:0172-270-0183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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