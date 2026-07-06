Insurance claim for dead horse rejected over ‘missing ear tag’, woman wins Rs 70,000 relief

4 min readNew DelhiJul 6, 2026 04:30 PM IST
A consumer commission in Uttarakhand has directed Oriental Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 40,000 in connection with an insurance policy taken out for a horse, holding that rejecting it under the “No Tag, No Claim” condition was arbitrary.
Dealing with a woman’s plea, a bench of president Lakshman Singh Rawat and member Ramesh Kumar Jaiswal of the Nainital District Consumer Commission found that the animal’s identity had otherwise been verified, and termed the rejection a deficiency in service, besides awarding Rs 20,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.
“…the insurance company rejected the claim submitted by the complainant’s late husband for the deceased insured animal solely on the ground that the ear tag of the dead animal had not been produced, without any proper, adequate, or substantial basis. In our view, such rejection is neither fair nor in consonance with the principles of justice and consumer welfare,” the commission said on June 30.
The order held that the insurer’s negligent and arbitrary conduct amounts to deficiency in service. As a result, the complainant not only suffered mental agony but was also compelled to institute the present consumer complaint against the opposite parties to seek redressal.
The complainant’s late husband had insured his horse for Rs 40,000 under the National Livestock Mission (Risk Management/Insurance) Scheme on July 27, 2020. The horse died on December 8, 2020, after which the death was promptly reported to the veterinary officer and the insurer. A surveyor inspected the animal, and all required claim documents were submitted to the insurance company on December 14, 2020.
However, the insurer rejected the claim on the grounds of “No Tag, No Claim”, alleging that the animal’s ear tag had not been deposited with the company. The complainant, however, contended that the horse’s identity had already been verified by the veterinary officer through the tag number and post-mortem examination, making the rejection arbitrary.
After receiving no relief despite serving a legal notice, the complainant approached the district consumer commission alleging deficiency in service and sought the insured amount, compensation for mental agony, and litigation costs.
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- The commission stated that the insurance company did not file any affidavit in support of its written statement. It only submitted a list of documents.
- The conduct of the insurance company cannot be regarded as reasonable, logical, or legally sustainable.
- The insurer’s decision to repudiate the complainant’s claim based on the “No Tag, No Claim” condition is arbitrary and liable to be set aside as illegal and invalid.
Relief ordered
The commission directed the insurance company to pay the complainant Rs 40,000 towards the insured value of the horse within 45 days. It also awarded Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. Failing timely compliance, the insurer must pay 8 per cent annual interest on Rs 40,000 from October 18, 2022, until realisation.
Significance
This ruling reinforces that insurers cannot reject genuine claims on technical grounds when the insured asset’s identity is otherwise established. It strengthens consumer protection by prioritising substantive justice over procedural lapses, holds insurers accountable for arbitrary claim repudiation, and affirms that such conduct amounts to a deficiency in service warranting compensation.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Uttarakhand helpline: 1800-180-4188) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.