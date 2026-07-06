Insurance claim for dead horse rejected over ‘missing ear tag’, woman wins Rs 70,000 relief

The complainant contended that the horse's identity had already been verified by the veterinary officer through the tag number and post-mortem examination. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Uttarakhand has directed Oriental Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 40,000 in connection with an insurance policy taken out for a horse, holding that rejecting it under the “No Tag, No Claim” condition was arbitrary.

Dealing with a woman’s plea, a bench of president Lakshman Singh Rawat and member Ramesh Kumar Jaiswal of the Nainital District Consumer Commission found that the animal’s identity had otherwise been verified, and termed the rejection a deficiency in service, besides awarding Rs 20,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

“…the insurance company rejected the claim submitted by the complainant’s late husband for the deceased insured animal solely on the ground that the ear tag of the dead animal had not been produced, without any proper, adequate, or substantial basis. In our view, such rejection is neither fair nor in consonance with the principles of justice and consumer welfare,” the commission said on June 30.