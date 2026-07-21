Installed ‘faulty’ lift for ailing wife, mother at home, man wins Rs 1.25 lakh payout

A consumer forum in Tamil Nadu has directed an elevator company to repair a repeatedly malfunctioning residential vacuum lift and pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to a man who had installed it in his residence so his heart-patient wife and aged, ailing mother could avoid using the staircase.

President Meenakshi Sundaram and member R Vijaya of the Tiruvannamalai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also ordered Nibav Lifts to provide a six-month warranty on repairs and pay Rs 25,000 as litigation costs.

“…the opposite party (Nibav Lifts) themselves have admitted in their reply notice dated February 16 that within one year, they had visited the complainant’s place on several occasions and they have replaced several components which clearly established that either the lift installed by the opposite party was not properly manufactured or not properly installed,” the commission said on July 8.

The complainant purchased a Nibav residential vacuum home elevator (G+3 model) for Rs. 17.62 lakh for installation at his residence after the company assured him of its safety and reliability. The lift was bought because his wife, who had undergone angioplasty, and his elderly mother, a heart patient, had been medically advised to avoid climbing stairs. The lift was installed and handed over on December 23, 2024.

However, soon after, the elevator allegedly began developing repeated defects, including failure to respond to commands, door malfunctions, abnormal noise, alignment issues, and electronic faults. From January 2025, the complainant lodged multiple service complaints. Although the company sent technicians several times, only temporary repairs were carried out, and the problems kept recurring. The company also admitted that the lift had to be temporarily shut down because spare parts were unavailable and that the main electronic board required rectification.

Also Read | Booking app to pay Rs 21,000 for not refunding cancelled flight ticket

After receiving no permanent solution, the complainant served a legal notice on February 2, seeking either a refund or replacement of the lift. The company denied liability, claiming the issues resulted from improper handling and normal maintenance rather than any manufacturing defect, leading the consumer to approach the commission.

Improper handling, says company

It was submitted that the operations of the vacuum elevator were explained to the complainant during handover and service visits, and that routine servicing, calibration, and minor adjustments are normal maintenance issues which cannot be construed as defects or deficiency in service.

Story continues below this ad

The company stated that the complainant did not produce any expert opinion or independent technical report to establish a manufacturing defect. It also claimed that although certain parts currently require replacement, it cannot be provided free of cost since the Annual Maintenance Contract has not been renewed. Still, as a goodwill gesture, the company was willing to carry out the necessary repairs on renewal of the AMC and after inspection of the lift.

‘Repeated defects, different issues’

The commission noted that the complainant purchased a residential vacuum home elevator for personal use in his residence and not for any commercial purpose, but shortly after the installation, the elevator began to suffer from repeated technical defects and operational failures. However, the complainant failed to file any expert opinion in this regard, the panel said.

Pointing out that the job sheets filed by the company also confirm that they had visited the complainant’s house on various occasions and resolved several issues, the order said the lift became faulty for different reasons and there was no recurrence of the same fault.

“…the complainant had purchased the lift only to avoid the staircase by his wife, who is heart patient and his aged mother, and the opposite party themselves have admitted in their reply notice dated 16.02.2026 that within one year, they had visited the complainant’s place on several occasions and they have replaced several components which clearly established that either the lift installed…was not properly manufactured or not properly installed,” it held.

Story continues below this ad

The commission directed Nibav Lifts to rectify all defects in the elevator, ensure its smooth functioning, and provide a six-month warranty on the repair work. It also ordered the company to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs within one month.

Takeaway

The judgment reinforces that repeated breakdowns of a product during the warranty period, even without conclusive proof of a manufacturing defect, can amount to a deficiency in service. It underscores that companies must provide effective and lasting repairs, especially for products purchased to meet essential medical and residential needs.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Tamil Nadu: 044-25340050) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.