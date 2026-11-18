A man who found an insect in his food at a bar and restaurant said the staff not only failed to address his complaint but also humiliated him and made him pay the bill. A Telangana consumer commission has now directed the restaurant to pay him Rs 13,180 as compensation.

President M Anuradha, along with members R Narayan Reddy and K Chandra Shekar Reddy, while hearing the complaint filed by the 39-year-old man, observed that a consumer need not prove actual “food poisoning or physical injury” to establish deficiency in service arising from the serving of contaminated food.

“A consumer visiting a bar and restaurant is entitled to expect that the food served is prepared and handled in a hygienic manner. The presence of an insect in the food is capable of causing disgust, mental agony and reasonable apprehension regarding possible health consequences,” the October 31 order read.

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Humiliated, forced to pay bill for contaminated food

The man, a lawyer, claimed that he visited the bar and restaurant to have food and drinks in March this year and ordered the food items, namely, thalakaya fry and pulka.

After the food was served, the complainant started consuming the same and, after some time, noticed a “pupa insect” in the food. Upon noticing the pupa insect in the food, the complainant questioned the restaurant staff regarding the unhygienic condition of the food. However, the staff of the restaurant failed to give any proper response.

The complainant also brought the matter to the notice of the proprietor of the restaurant, who also failed to respond appropriately and behaved in a negligent manner.

The man claimed that instead of addressing the grievance, the restaurant issued a bill for Rs 908. He added that despite being an advocate, he was subjected to abuse and humiliation by the restaurant, which allegedly used filthy and insulting language.

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The man alleged that due to the behaviour and circumstances, he was compelled to pay the bill amount of Rs 908. He moved the commission, alleging that by serving unhygienic food and behaving irresponsibly, the restaurant exposed him to potential health risks.

Restaurant’s defence

The restaurant, through advocate C Vineeth Raju, denied the allegation that the complainant visited its bar and restaurant in March to have food and drinks and ordered the food items and after the food was served and he started consuming the same, a pupa insect was noticed in the food.

The restaurant denied the allegation that it abused the complainant in filthy language, despite knowing that he was an advocate, or that he was compelled to pay the bill amount of Rs 908 under such circumstances.

It submitted that the complainant paid the bill voluntarily, without raising any protest at the time of payment. The restaurant alleged that the complaint was a cooked-up story subsequently brought into existence as an afterthought to extract money from it.

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‘Maintain minimum standards of hygiene’

The commission relied on a photograph of the insect, an audio recording of the conversation with the restaurant staff, the bill, and the restaurant’s own statements to conclude that the food was contaminated.

The commission noted that the restaurant’s plea that it had maintained strict hygiene standards since commencing operations in December 2024 was a general assertion that could not absolve it of responsibility for ensuring that food served to consumers was safe.

“The very act of serving food containing an insect, if established by reliable evidence, amounts to a failure to maintain the minimum standards of hygiene and care reasonably expected from a food service establishment,” it added.

The commission held that the complainant was entitled to a refund of the price of the contaminated Thalakaya Fry, compensation for mental agony and deficiency in service, and litigation expenses.

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Accordingly, it directed the restaurant to refund an amount of Rs 180 to the complainant towards the price of the contaminated Thalakaya Fry. It also directed the restaurant to pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation for mental agony and deficiency in service and Rs 3,000 towards costs.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that restaurants are expected to maintain basic hygiene standards while preparing and serving food.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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