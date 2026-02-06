‘Innocent public falls prey’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail in Rs 50.30 lakh cyber fraud on retired IAS officer

The Punjab and Haryana High Court found that the petitioner made several calls to the retired officer. (Image is created using AI)

Observing that every other day, the innocent public is falling prey to cyber fraud, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has recently denied bail to a bank staffer who allegedly duped a retired IAS officer of Rs 50.30 lakh.

Justice Manisha Batra was hearing the petition filed by the accused, who allegedly deceived the retired officer on the pretext that he was involved in money laundering cases and that arrest warrants had been issued against him.

Justice Manisha Batra found that there is an apprehension that the petitioner may abscond or commit similar offences if released on bail. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Manisha Batra found that there is an apprehension that the petitioner may abscond or commit similar offences if released on bail. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“Every other day, instances come to light where innocent members of the public fall prey to such offences committed by unscrupulous persons like the present petitioner,” the court observed on January 19.