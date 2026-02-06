‘Innocent public falls prey’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail in Rs 50.30 lakh cyber fraud on retired IAS officer

Observing that every other day, the innocent public is falling prey to cyber fraud, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has recently denied bail to a bank staffer who allegedly duped a retired IAS officer of Rs 50.30 lakh.
Justice Manisha Batra was hearing the petition filed by the accused, who allegedly deceived the retired officer on the pretext that he was involved in money laundering cases and that arrest warrants had been issued against him.
Justice Manisha Batra found that there is an apprehension that the petitioner may abscond or commit similar offences if released on bail. (Image is enhanced using AI)
“Every other day, instances come to light where innocent members of the public fall prey to such offences committed by unscrupulous persons like the present petitioner,” the court observed on January 19.
Serious offence
The petitioner, along with the co-accused, is alleged to have made the complainant a victim of cyber fraud and induced him to pay an amount of Rs 51.30 lakh.
The petitioner has allegedly committed cyber fraud on the retired IAS on the premise that arrest warrants had been issued against him for the cases of money laundering against him.
The allegations against the petitioner are serious in nature and make a prima facie case against him.
There is nothing on record to show that there would be any undue delay in the conclusion of the petitioner’s trial.
There is an apprehension that the petitioner may abscond or commit similar offences if released on bail.
Considering the gravity of the allegations, the possible sentence upon conviction, and the facts and circumstances of the case, the court held that the petitioner does not deserve the concession of bail at this stage.
‘Deserves bail’
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Salman Ahmed argued that his client has been falsely implicated in the present case and has clean antecedents.
Ahmed also mentioned that his client has been in custody since May 2025 and was not named in the FIR.
He further submitted that no money was transferred to his bank account, and there is no material connecting him with the alleged offence.
Ahmed also highlighted that the investigation has since been completed, and he is not required for further investigation.
He emphasised that his client deserves bail since the conclusion of the trial is likely to take a considerable time.
Active participant in cyber fraud
Additional advocate general Neeraj Poswal, on the contrary, argued that the petitioner, along with the co-accused, has caused wrongful loss of Rs 51.30 lakh to his client.
Poswal also mentioned that the petitioner was an active participant in this cyber fraud.
It was further submitted by Poswal that there are serious allegations against the petitioner, and the said amount has not yet been recovered.
Poswal opposed the bail plea, mentioning that the petitioner may commit similiar offence if bail is granted to him.
Impersonated as police officials
A retired officer, who claimed himself as the victim of cyber fraud, filed a complaint and lodged FIR stating he was duped of Rs 51.30 lakh avictim of cyber fraud.
The petitioner and other co- accused allegedly impersonated as police officials to deceive the complainant on the pretext of his alleged involvement in laundering cases.
The petitioner made several calls to the retired IAS and got the amount transferred into different bank accounts.
The petitioner bought a SIM card to make these phone calls to the complainant.
The SIM card was registered under the name of a woman who bought the card from another person, who admitted his involvement in the alleged offence.
The petitioner was arrested in August 2025 with a mobile phone and later admitted his involvement in the crime.
It was placed on record that the petitioner was working in the sales department of Bandhan Bank and had induced the two co-accused to give their bank account for the purpose of commission of cyber fraud.
An amount of Rs 17 lakh was allegedly sent to the bank account of one of the other co-accused.
This co-accused also allegedly disclosed that the duped amount received in his account was withdrawn with the help of the present petitioner, who also received Rs 5 lakh.
‘Digital arrest scam’
In another unrelated case, a 73-year-old resident of Chandigarh was allegedly coerced into transferring Rs 52 lakh after cybercriminals threatened him with arrest in a fictitious case in Mumbai.
The scammers even showed the man a fake courtroom over a video call and told him he would be kept under constant watch because he was a senior citizen.
Acting on his complaint, the cybercrime cell registered an FIR and began tracing the digital trail of the fraudsters. The police officials urged citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious calls.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More