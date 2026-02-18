‘Inhumane to jail’: Chhattisgarh High Court upholds dowry death conviction but spares 87-year-old from prison

The Chhattisgarh High Court found close link between dowry demands and death of the victim and her daughter. (Image is created using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court News: Observing that putting an 87-year-old man in jail would be “inhumane” on humanitarian grounds and would compromise his dignity, the Chhattisgarh High Court recently declined to send the father-in-law to prison despite upholding his conviction in the dowry death of his daughter-in-law in a 24-year-old case.

Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas was hearing the appeals filed by a 55-year old man and his elderly father in a dowry death case, challenging the 2005 conviction order of the trial court.

“Presently, he is 87 years of old person, no fruitful purpose will be served,..as such this court must take humanitarian considerations…imposing imprisonment may be inhumane, given the severe physical frailty, likely medical dependency and reduced capacity to endure the hardship of custody, thereby implicating and compromising the dignity protected under law..,” the Chhattisgarh High Courtsaid in its February 16 order.