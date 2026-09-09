PIL in Delhi High Court flags addictive social media design for youngsters, seeks damages

According to the plea, the features are not the incidental by-product of engineering convenience but are deliberate design choices. (AI-generated Image)

A professor at a law university in the national capital has filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court raising concerns over addictive design features of social media platforms and their impact on young users’ mental health and sought damages from Meta, Google, Telegram, X and Snapchat for being designed to be addictive and for the mental health issues caused by their features.

The plea is likely to come up before the bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

“That the fulcrum of the issue is not what content social media platforms carry, but how such platforms are architecturally designed to cause addiction through infinite scroll, autoplay, algorithmically curated and personalised feeds, notification systems and variable reward engagement metrics such as “likes” so as to capture, retain and repeatedly re-stimulate the attention of the user,” the PIL states.