‘Infant’s right to breastfeed’ takes priority as Rajasthan High Court stays teacher’s transfer

Observing that it is an “infant’s right to be breastfed” and nurtured under the right to life with dignity, the Rajasthan High Court has stayed the transfer of a senior teacher who, barely two months after giving birth, was reportedly transferred to a far location. The High Court said, “When an infant is involved, the legal lens shifts from administrative efficiency to the best interests of the child.”

Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand noted that the teacher’s first child had died shortly after birth in 2020. The High Court further directed the state government to formulate an appropriate transfer policy for government employees who have become new mothers. The judgment copy was marked to the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Rajasthan Government of Law and Legal Affairs for appropriate action.

The woman gave birth on May 13, and the state education department issued a transfer order on July 7. She approached the authorities concerned against the transfer but faced disappointment and eventually moved the High Court recently.

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“Till the representation of the petitioner is decided, the effect and operation of the impugned transfer order dated 07.07.2026 qua the petitioner shall remain stayed for a period of six weeks and she shall be allowed to continue at her present place of posting for the aforesaid period of six weeks…With the aforesaid directions, the writ petition stands disposed of. Stay application also stands disposed of,” the High Court said.

The High Court went on to term motherhood as the “mother of all civilisations”, adding that no civilisation could have passed without recognising the power of the mother and “often figuratively projected her as a goddess”.

The September 29 order, further stated, “The right to motherhood, right to breastfeed and right of infant to be breastfed and nurtured have been held to be part of Right to Life with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution. Forcible separation of a two-month-old child from mother due to transfer to a far-off place would amount to deprivation of this invaluable right, both for mother and child, and would cause irreparable psychological trauma, insecurity, malnutrition and health hazard to the infant, which cannot be compensated in any manner.”

The order added, “Constant presence of mother is essential for development of trust, affection, immunity and personality of infant. Transferring the mother at this tender stage of 2 months would be against the very spirit of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 as amended in 2017, Child Care Leave norms, and International Convention on Rights of the Child.”

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Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand said forcible separation of an infant from mother due to transfer to a far-off place would amount to deprivation of this invaluable right, both for mother and child. Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand said forcible separation of an infant from mother due to transfer to a far-off place would amount to deprivation of this invaluable right, both for mother and child.

Maternity leave denied on technical grounds

The petitioner, a senior teacher at a government school in Gangapur City, Rajasthan, was transferred to a government school in Masalpur, Karauli, on July 7, barely two months after giving birth.

Advocate Sanskriti Gautam submitted that even the maternity leave was not granted to the petitioner on a technical count that previously, on two occasions, she had already availed maternity leave in 2020. The counsel submitted that concerning the period of the first maternity leave granted to the petitioner, she gave birth to a child, who unfortunately passed away shortly thereafter, and was being denied maternity leave for her latest delivery on the ground that she had already availed it.

Gautam argued that the infant had not left the mother’s lap and is fully dependent on her for breastfeeding. The newly born baby is under intensive care and requires constant motherly care and attention, she added.

The woman in her appeal against the transfer had prayed before the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal for staying the transfer order and quashing the same. The tribunal, however, dismissed her representation on September 15.

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A two-month-old needs his mother

The court noted that the petitioner has recently delivered a child and is presently having a two-month-old infant in her lap, who is fully dependent on the petitioner for breastfeeding. The newborn baby is under intensive care and requires constant motherly care and attention. It held that despite these facts being brought up to the respondents, the transfer of the woman far from her place was not only against the transfer policy of the state government but also against the principles of humanity and Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The court observed that the exigency of service is not an absolute shield. The law carves out an exception where the transfer causes extreme hardship, such as critical medical needs of an infant child. For the healthy growth of a child, the love and tenderness of a mother are most required, particularly when the child is in infancy, the court added.

Emphasising the infant’s age, the court said the child is fully dependent on the mother. The High Court also considered the infant’s “biological, emotional and nutritional” needs and the “strong emotional” bond between mother and child. The ruling, as a result, stayed the transfer and asked the government to consider the teacher’s case “sympathetically and humanely, rather than mechanically.”