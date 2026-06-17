IndiGo ordered to pay Rs 22,000 to family denied flight despite valid boarding passes

The forum observed that airline staff were expected to actively assist and facilitate elderly passengers rather than mechanically categorising them as ‘No Show’. (AI-generated image)

A district consumer court in Himachal Pradesh has ordered IndiGo Airlines to pay Rs 22,000, including refund, compensation and litigation costs, to a family that was denied boarding despite holding valid tickets and boarding passes for a Delhi-Vadodara flight.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hamirpur, held that the airline failed to produce any evidence supporting its claim that the passengers had reported late at the boarding gate.

Commission president Hemanshu Mishra and members Sneh Lata and Joginder Mahajan were hearing a complaint filed by one Captain Prem Chand Chauhan, Soma Devi and Vikram Aditya Chauhan against IndiGo Airlines.

“It is noteworthy that Complainant No. 1 is a senior citizen, aged about 67 years, and was expected to be appropriately assisted and facilitated by the ground staff of the Opposite Party (airline). Instead of rendering the necessary assistance to an elderly citizen, the Opposite Party mechanically marked the Complainants as a ‘No Show’,” the commission said on June 12.