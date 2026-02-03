India’s only motor vehicle free hill station under threat: Why the NGT says horses are now Matheran’s biggest polluter

The NGT was examining a report in a plea alleging that Matheran’s fragile ecology has been under sustained pressure despite its unique status as India’s only vehicle-free hill station.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 07:00 AM IST
SO₂ and NO₂ pollutants remain under control, highlighting that Matheran’s air pollution is not industrial but rather a unique challenge of a vehicle-free yet horse-reliant ecosystem, the NGT said.SO₂ and NO₂ pollutants remain under control, highlighting that Matheran’s air pollution is not industrial but rather a unique challenge of a vehicle-free yet horse-reliant ecosystem, the NGT said. (Image generated using AI)
The National Green Tribunal recently flagged horse droppings as the main reason of the pollution, sustained air, water and soil degradation in Matheran, a hill station and a notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in Maharashtra.

A bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee was examining a comprehensive joint committee report led by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in a plea alleging that Matheran’s fragile ecology has been under sustained pressure despite its unique status as India’s only vehicle-free hill station and its formal notification as an Eco-Sensitive Zone.

“It is found that air quality assessment at the site in question was done on across pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon phases which reveals that PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅ level breached the CPCB’s standards, root
cause being equine (horse) dung emissions and dust from unpaved roads. SO₂ and NO₂ pollutants remain under control, highlighting that Matheran’s air pollution is not industrial but rather a unique challenge of a vehicle-free yet horse-reliant ecosystem,” said the NGT bench on January 30 referring to the report.

Equine activity in Matheran poses the highest environmental and public health risk during the rainy season, said the NGT. Equine activity in Matheran poses the highest environmental and public health risk during the rainy season, said the NGT. (Image enhanced using AI)

Air Quality

Water Quality

  • Samples collected from five sites including lakes, streams and storage tanks showed E coli counts ranging from 5 to 100 CFU per 100 ml.
  • Escherichia coli (E.coli) Colony Forming Units (CFU) quantify viable, multiplying bacteria, often measured in CFU/mL (liquid) or CFU/g (solid) to assess contamination.
  • These counts violate drinking water norms, as both Bureau of Indian Standards and World Health organisation (WHO) mandate zero E coli in 100 ml.
  • The presence of E coli confirms fecal contamination, certainly from horse dung.
  • In addition to microbial contamination, the report also confirmed the presence of heavy metals in all five water samples, raising concerns about cumulative ecological damage and potential public health risks if the situation remains unaddressed.
Soil contamination

  • The tribunal placed particular emphasis on the phase-II (monsoon) soil quality assessment, which revealed widespread contamination.
  • Fecal indicator bacteria and Salmonella were detected across multiple soil samples.
  • Equine activity in Matheran poses the highest environmental and public health risk during the rainy season.
  • The order notes that monsoon runoff significantly amplifies contamination by facilitating the movement of dung and pathogens into soil layers and nearby water bodies.
Expert conclusion

  • Equine activity in its present scale is environmentally unsustainable in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone.
  • Downstream cleaning or short-term remedial measures would be ineffective, and that safeguarding air quality, drinking water sources and soil health requires long-term, source-level regulatory intervention.
  • Strict regulation and phased reduction of horse populations.
  • Relocation of stables outside ESZ limits.
  • Zoning of equine routes and protection of water catchment areas.
  • Continuous environmental monitoring over a 3–5 year period to validate outcomes.
  • Effective implementation could allow Matheran to emerge as a national model for scientifically managed, pedestrian-only eco-tourism, aligned with the precautionary principle and carrying capacity doctrine.
Background

  • The applicants contended that unregulated tourism-linked activities, particularly horse-based transport, were undermining air quality, contaminating water sources and degrading soil health.
  • Pursuant to earlier directions of the tribunal, a joint committee led by the MPCB carried out multi-seasonal environmental monitoring across pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon phases.
  • The study involved on-site sampling, laboratory analysis and comparison with statutory standards prescribed under environmental and public health regulations.
  • The findings were placed before the tribunal and attribute the environmental stress primarily to equine activity, dung emissions and dust from unpaved routes, while clearly ruling out any industrial source of pollution.
  • Advocate Tushar Kumar represented the applicants, while the state of Maharashtra, the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), local bodies and equine associations were arrayed as respondents.

Procedural directions, next hearing

  • On the procedural side, the tribunal granted two weeks’ time to equine associations to file objections after their counsel submitted that the joint committee report had been served only a day prior to the hearing.
  • The bench also expressed concern over the absence of representation from the Matheran Hill Station Municipal Council, describing it as a necessary party.
  • It directed the registrar to ensure its presence on the next date, warning that personal appearance of the concerned officer could be ordered in case of non-compliance.
  • The matter has been listed for further consideration on March 24, 2026, when the tribunal will examine the joint committee report along with objections and submissions from all parties.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
