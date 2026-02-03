India’s only motor vehicle free hill station under threat: Why the NGT says horses are now Matheran’s biggest polluter

SO₂ and NO₂ pollutants remain under control, highlighting that Matheran’s air pollution is not industrial but rather a unique challenge of a vehicle-free yet horse-reliant ecosystem, the NGT said. (Image generated using AI)

The National Green Tribunal recently flagged horse droppings as the main reason of the pollution, sustained air, water and soil degradation in Matheran, a hill station and a notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in Maharashtra.

A bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee was examining a comprehensive joint committee report led by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in a plea alleging that Matheran’s fragile ecology has been under sustained pressure despite its unique status as India’s only vehicle-free hill station and its formal notification as an Eco-Sensitive Zone.

“It is found that air quality assessment at the site in question was done on across pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon phases which reveals that PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅ level breached the CPCB’s standards, root

cause being equine (horse) dung emissions and dust from unpaved roads. SO₂ and NO₂ pollutants remain under control, highlighting that Matheran’s air pollution is not industrial but rather a unique challenge of a vehicle-free yet horse-reliant ecosystem,” said the NGT bench on January 30 referring to the report.