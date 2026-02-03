India’s only motor vehicle free hill station under threat: Why the NGT says horses are now Matheran’s biggest polluter

SO₂ and NO₂ pollutants remain under control, highlighting that Matheran’s air pollution is not industrial but rather a unique challenge of a vehicle-free yet horse-reliant ecosystem, the NGT said. (Image generated using AI)
A bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee was examining a comprehensive joint committee report led by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in a plea alleging that Matheran’s fragile ecology has been under sustained pressure despite its unique status as India’s only vehicle-free hill station and its formal notification as an Eco-Sensitive Zone.
“It is found that air quality assessment at the site in question was done on across pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon phases which reveals that PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅ level breached the CPCB’s standards, root
cause being equine (horse) dung emissions and dust from unpaved roads. SO₂ and NO₂ pollutants remain under control, highlighting that Matheran’s air pollution is not industrial but rather a unique challenge of a vehicle-free yet horse-reliant ecosystem,” said the NGT bench on January 30 referring to the report.
The presence of E coli confirms fecal contamination, certainly from horse dung.
In addition to microbial contamination, the report also confirmed the presence of heavy metals in all five water samples, raising concerns about cumulative ecological damage and potential public health risks if the situation remains unaddressed.
Equine activity in its present scale is environmentally unsustainable in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone.
Downstream cleaning or short-term remedial measures would be ineffective, and that safeguarding air quality, drinking water sources and soil health requires long-term, source-level regulatory intervention.
Strict regulation and phased reduction of horse populations.
Relocation of stables outside ESZ limits.
Zoning of equine routes and protection of water catchment areas.
Continuous environmental monitoring over a 3–5 year period to validate outcomes.
Effective implementation could allow Matheran to emerge as a national model for scientifically managed, pedestrian-only eco-tourism, aligned with the precautionary principle and carrying capacity doctrine.
The applicants contended that unregulated tourism-linked activities, particularly horse-based transport, were undermining air quality, contaminating water sources and degrading soil health.
Pursuant to earlier directions of the tribunal, a joint committee led by the MPCB carried out multi-seasonal environmental monitoring across pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon phases.
The study involved on-site sampling, laboratory analysis and comparison with statutory standards prescribed under environmental and public health regulations.
The findings were placed before the tribunal and attribute the environmental stress primarily to equine activity, dung emissions and dust from unpaved routes, while clearly ruling out any industrial source of pollution.
Advocate Tushar Kumar represented the applicants, while the state of Maharashtra, the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), local bodies and equine associations were arrayed as respondents.
Procedural directions, next hearing
On the procedural side, the tribunal granted two weeks’ time to equine associations to file objections after their counsel submitted that the joint committee report had been served only a day prior to the hearing.
