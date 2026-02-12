India’s new 3-hour deepfake removal rule: Experts urge strict compliance

The amendments shorten deepfakes takedown timelines, introduce detailed compliance obligations for platforms hosting synthetically generated information (SGI), three-months user warnings now mandatory.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
10 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 01:48 PM IST
The amendments address the rise of deepfakes and AI-generated content, the amendments introduce a detailed definition of 'synthetically generated information' (SGI).The amendments address the rise of deepfakes and AI-generated content, the amendments introduce a detailed definition of 'synthetically generated information' (SGI). (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

With inputs from Sumit Kumar Singh

Indian deepfake news: In a major regulatory overhaul aimed at tackling deepfakes, harmful online content and improving platform accountability, the Centre has notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026.

The 2026 amendment aims to amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, set to come into effect from February 20, 2026.

Also Read | From 36 hours to 3 hours: Why India is now pushing social media companies to block content quicker

Amendments

  • The amendments shorten content takedown timelines, introduce detailed compliance obligations for platforms hosting synthetically generated information (SGI), three-months user warnings now mandatory.
  • Under the amended Rule 3(1)(c), intermediaries (social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and other websites) will now be required to inform users every three months, instead of once a year, about the consequences of violating the platform’s terms of service, privacy policy or user agreement.
  • Users must be clearly informed that access or usage rights may be withdrawn or disabled for non-compliance.
  • They may face penalties under applicable laws for creating, generating or modifying unlawful content.
  • Certain offences require mandatory reporting under laws such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
  • The move is seen as an attempt to strengthen informed digital participation and reduce the circulation of unlawful material including deepfakes.
Also Read | Police cannot make arrest to ‘simply ask questions’: Supreme Court mandates notice under BNSS for offences punishable by up to 7 years in prison

Takedown timelines slashed drastically

  • One of the most striking changes is the sharp reduction in timelines for content removal including deepfakes and grievance redressal.
  • The amendments mandate that court-ordered or law enforcement-directed takedowns must now be complied with within three hours, as against the earlier 36-hour window.
  • Similarly, platforms must remove non-consensual nudity within two hours, down from 24 hours.
  • Grievance redressal timelines have also been halved to seven days.
  • Legal experts say this compressed timeframe will require platforms to establish round-the-clock rapid response teams and enhanced automated moderation systems.
  • This replaces the earlier more restrictive structure and is expected to expedite law enforcement coordination.
The amendments mandate that court-ordered or law enforcement-directed takedowns of deepfakes must now be complied with within three hours, against the earlier 36-hour window. The amendments mandate that court-ordered or law enforcement-directed takedowns of deepfakes must now be complied with within three hours, against the earlier 36-hour window.
Also Read | Analysing datasets: How predictive AI models are gaining traction

New framework for ‘synthetically generated information’

  • In a significant move addressing the rise of deepfakes and AI-generated content, the amendments introduce a detailed definition of ‘synthetically generated information‘ (SGI).
  • SGI includes audio, visual or audio-visual content that is artificially or algorithmically created or modified in a manner that makes it appear real and indistinguishable from actual persons or events.
Also Read | Seeks amendments in IT Rules | Eye on deepfakes, Centre proposes labelling of AI content on social media platforms

What is not SGI

  • The Rules clarify that routine or good-faith editing, formatting, enhancement, technical correction, colour adjustment, noise reduction, transcription, or compression that does not materially alter, distort, or misrepresent the substance, context, or meaning will not qualify as SGI, provided the substance or meaning of the content is not materially altered.
  • Similarly, routine or good-faith creation, preparation, formatting, presentation or design of documents, presentations, portable document format (PDF) files, educational or training materials, research outputs will be excluded.
Also Read | Grok’s creation of harmful content undermines X’s claim to safe harbour protection in India

Additional compliance burden on SGI platforms

  • Intermediaries offering SGI generation or sharing services must now inform users that punishment may be attracted for directing or causing SGI to be created or shared unlawfully.
  • Warn that violations could result in content removal including deepfakes, suspension or termination of user accounts, disclosure of identity to complainants, and mandatory reporting under POCSO or BNSS.
Also Read | On AI content, labelling is a technical solution. But does it empower the user?

Mandatory proactive detection and labelling

  • Platforms must implement “reasonable and appropriate technical measures,” including automated tools, to prevent the generation or sharing of unlawful SGI.
  • Prohibited SGI categories include content that contains child sexual abuse material (CSAM), non-consensual nudity, or obscene or sexually explicit material.
  • Creates false documents or electronic records.
  • Relates to procurement of explosives, arms or ammunition.
  • Falsely depicts a natural person or real-world event in a deceptive manner.
  • Where SGI does not fall under prohibited categories, it must be prominently labelled.
  • Labels must be clearly visible in visual displays.
  • Prefixed prominently in audio content.
  • Embedded with metadata or technical provenance markers, including a unique identifier of the computer resource used to generate the content.
  • The rules explicitly prohibit suppression, modification or removal of such labels and metadata.
    Stricter rules for significant social media intermediaries (SSMIs).
  • SSMIs face additional obligations including mandatory user declarations where content is SGI.
  • Verification of the accuracy of such declarations using technical measures.
Also Read | What is metadata, and its role in fact-finding

A regulatory push against deepfakes

  • The amendments represent one of the most comprehensive regulatory responses to deepfakes, AI-generated misinformation and digital harms in India.
  • By sharply reducing takedown timelines, mandating proactive detection, and enforcing metadata-based labelling, the government appears to be signalling zero tolerance for deepfake abuse and unlawful synthetic content.
  • With the rules set to take effect from February 20, 2026, intermediaries now face less than ten days to recalibrate compliance mechanisms and technological safeguards.
  • Industry stakeholders are expected to seek clarifications on implementation logistics, especially concerning the feasibility of the three-hour takedown mandate and permanent metadata requirements.
Also Read | Trust trap: How deepfake video scams are stealing millions

Experts speak

Advocate Yashaswini Basu, data and energy transition lawyer from Bangaluru said, “The much needed regulatory oversight over synthetically generated information through the new IT rules enables mandatory transparency through permanent metadata and prominent labeling, ensuring users can distinguish AI-generated content from reality. By slashing takedown timelines to just three hours, the rules enforce rapid accountability while requiring platforms to use proactive automated tools against non-consensual imagery,”

Senior advocate Srinath Sridevan, Madras High Court, commenting on the issue said that the regulations cover a few different areas, and it is quite possible that the driving force behind each is slightly different.

“There are exceptions and these are fairly self-explanatory. Implementation is another matter altogether. Synthetically generated realistic content is all-pervasive. It is everywhere. Mandating certain compliances in relation to it, will lead to compliance by a few and violation by most. Unless the government is able to come up with an automated monitoring mechanism, this regulation will remain a well-intentioned but empty rule,” he added.

Advocate Vikash Kumar Bairagi, associate, disputes resolutions team, S&A Law Offices, New Delhi said, “The 2026 amendments reflect an understandable anxiety around AI-generated misuse, but they respond with regulatory overreach rather than calibrated restraint. By mandating near real time takedowns and automated verification of “synthetic” content, the rules risk incentivising intermediaries to err on the side of censorship.”

Story continues below this ad

Advocate Ankit Konwar, principal associate, Hammurabi and Solomon Partners, New Delhi said that the amendment appears to reflect the government’s intent to address the growing risks posed by AI-generated and deepfake content by imposing traceability, labelling, and expedited compliance obligations on intermediaries to safeguard informational integrity and user trust.

He added, “While the regulatory objective is understandable, key challenges may however arise in uniformly identifying synthetic content, balancing compliance with user privacy and free speech concerns, and ensuring technological feasibility across platforms of varying scale. Effective enforcement will therefore depend on clear technical standards, proportional compliance expectations, and consistent regulatory oversight.”

Advocate Suhael Buttan, partner, SKV Law Offices said that all synthetic content that is not outright illegal must be clearly labeled and it must also contain permanent metadata or other provenance identifiers.

“Overall, the legal direction is clear. Platforms must ensure strong accountability, transparency and technical safeguards around AI generated content in order to maintain compliance and retain statutory protections,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Advocate Huzefa Tavawalla, partner (head – digital disruption), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, “While it remains to be seen how jurisprudence evolves with respect to LLMs and intermediaries, the requirement to implement provenance mechanisms within a 10‑day period appears aggressive. This is particularly given the technical and operational complexity involved in deploying such mechanisms at scale.”

Further, a key practical challenge which could persist is the ability of users/intermediaries to accurately determine which AI datasets are exempt from labelling requirements and which are not, raising questions around consistency and enforceability, he added.

Advocate Arya Tripathy, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said that the SGI Rules blur the contours of safe harbor protection.

“Intermediaries are obligated to deploy measures for preventing creation, dissemination, and other forms of dealing with unlawful SGI, which will vest them with direct and actual knowledge, and further, authorises them to take down such content, apart from other actions. This dilutes the principles around safe harbor, exposing them to actual liability for unlawful content,’ she added.

Story continues below this ad

Advocate Rashmi Deshpande, partner, Fountainhead Legal pointed out that there is also a privacy angle to consider and the requirement to embed permanent metadata and unique identifiers improves traceability and can deter impersonation, fake political content, or non-consensual imagery.

“In situations like the Grok episode, where AI-generated responses created global controversy, these Rules would make platforms more accountable. They cannot simply react after something goes viral, they are expected to prevent harmful or misleading synthetic content from being generated in the first place,” said Deshpande.

Advocate Ankit Sahni, partner, Ajay Sahni & Associates said, “Users who generate unlawful synthetic content would remain independently liable under criminal law. For AI users this could mean increased friction, mandatory disclosures and restricted functionalities, while for AI platforms compliance architecture itself becomes central to retaining safe harbour protection.”

Sumit is an intern with The Indian Express

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
'Thuggery gang to destabilise India’: BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
'Thuggery gang to destabilise India’: BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
Epstein emails show Puri meetings, visa help for aide
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
cancer
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Advertisement
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
cancer
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Food influencer eats 'devil crabs' in Philippines mangroves, dies a day later
Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement