‘India’s medical care is world class’: Accused denied plea to travel to UAE for treatment

The medical infrastructure within India possesses world-class expertise, state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, and therapeutic facilities capable of treating the petitioner's condition, said the court. (Image generated using AI)

The Chhattisgarh High Court has refused to allow a man accused in a money laundering case to travel to Abu Dhabi for medical treatment, noting that India has world-class healthcare facilities.

The court said “personal preference cannot be equated with absolute medical necessity” when equivalent healthcare is readily available domestically.

Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas was hearing a petition filed by businessman Sunil Kumar Agrawal, an accused in the alleged Chhattisgarh coal levy money laundering case. Agrawal had challenged the June 6 order of the special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Raipur, which refused him permission to travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, for treatment at the Khan Kinetic Treatment (KKT) Orthopaedic Spine Centre.