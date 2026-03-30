India’s cherished value of satya put under carpet, says Allahabad High Court, slaps Rs 50k cost on society for hiding facts

The Allahabad High Court recently imposed Rs 50,000 costs on a plea filed by a society’s committee of management seeking registration of its office bearers, after finding that the petitioners had concealed material facts and made false statements on affidavit.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra, while hearing the matter, came down heavily on the petitioners for suppressing details of multiple rounds of prior litigation between the parties. The court held that such concealment disentitled the petitioners from any relief.

“The soul derived from the judgments referred to above speaks that one of the two cherished basic values by Indian society for centuries is “satya” (truth) and the same has been put under the carpet,” the court said on March 18.