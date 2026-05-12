Woman has Aadhaar, PAN, but Gujarat HC says she failed Indian citizenship test

The court considered the submissions of the Center and observed that the petitioner's parents had failed to complete the statutory process required to secure citizenship by descent for the petitioner. (File Photo)

Born to Indian parents in Mozambique, brought to India after a devastating flood struck the country soon after her birth, educated in Gujarat, and married to an Indian citizen. Despite these factors, a 26-year-old woman has now found herself trapped in a citizenship impasse.

Even as the Mozambique authorities reportedly stated that she was not a citizen of the African nation, the Gujarat High Court held that she had “failed to prove her Indian citizenship” under Indian law and dismissed her plea for the issuance of an Indian passport.

In a ruling on April 30, the HC made observations on Indian citizenship by descent or naturalisation. Justice HM Prachchhak observed that the petitioner—Dolly Vadalia nee Dolly Barai—was “not an Indian citizen by birth or by descent as per (provisions of) the Citizenship Act, 1955”, and therefore her passport application could not be entertained. This was despite the fact that Vadalia holds several Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, and driving licence. The petition stated that Vadalia’s husband is an Indian passport holder, currently based in Canada with a valid work permit.