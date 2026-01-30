‘India is not a nation’: Why Orissa High Court quoted Winston Churchill in landmark two-child policy ruling

The Orissa High Court made significant observations regarding population growth in India, while hearing a plea of gram panchayat member. (Image generated using AI)

Drawing on historical and philosophical warnings on over population from Winston Churchill, British philosopher and Nobel awardee Bertrand Russell, and the British Economist Thomas Robert Malthus, the Orissa High Court dismissed a plea of a gram panchayat member disqualified for exceeding the statutory limit of two children.

A division bench of Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash was dealing with the plea of a gram panchayat member against the disqualification order of a single judge.

The bench said that it is high time that the constitutional institutions and the civil society do something in the matter.

Highlighting the disadvantage of over population, the court said, “Memory has not faded about the difficulties which people of the country faced during Covid-19 pandemic because of space constraints when they were asked to maintain a safe distance.”