In tax dispute over judges’ benefits, Delhi High Court orders halt to processing their ITRs

DTBA has said that it has filed the plea since members of the association “not only file returns of income” of HC and SC judges “but also advise them in relation to their investment and tax related issues”. The association has around 800 members.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh, Aanchal Magazine
5 min readNew DelhiAug 12, 2026 06:15 AM IST
delhi high court, Income Tax department, IT returns, Delhi High Court orders halt to processing their ITRs, tax dispute over judges’ benefits, Indian express news, current affairsIt directed the Department not to process returns “of the judges qua whom such intimation has been received”, and ordered that any resulting demand or refund be kept in abeyance pending the outcome of the DTBA’s plea.
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The Delhi High Court on Monday asked judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts to provide their PAN (Permanent Account Number) to the Income Tax Department, and directed that no tax demand or refund in respect of these PANs should be processed until further orders.

The Delhi HC Bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta was hearing a dispute over taxing the allowances of judges.

The Delhi Tax Bar Association (DTBA), a body of professionals dealing with direct and indirect tax laws, has challenged an office memorandum issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in September 2025, which made allowances and exemptions available to SC and HC judges taxable under the New Tax Regime.

DTBA has said that it has filed the plea since members of the association “not only file returns of income” of HC and SC judges “but also advise them in relation to their investment and tax related issues”. The association has around 800 members.

A petition similar to the DTBA’s was filed by Justice Sandeep Jain of the Allahabad High Court in that court in July.

Under the Old Tax Regime, allowances paid to judges — including the value of rent-free official housing (or a monthly allowance where official housing is not provided), conveyance facilities such as car, driver, and fuel, a sumptuary allowance, and leave travel concession (LTC) — are excluded from taxable salary under the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954, and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

The New Tax Regime, introduced under Section 115BAC of The Income Tax Act from Assessment Year 2021-22, offers lower tax rates in exchange for far fewer deductions. It has since become the default option, although taxpayers can still choose to stay with the old regime.

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In his petition in the Allahabad HC, Justice Jain has said that of his gross salary of Rs 46.78 lakh for 2025-26, Rs 2.81 lakh was sumptuary allowance and Rs 7.04 lakh was house rent allowance (HRA). If he filed his return under the new regime, he could not claim exemption on this Rs 9.85 lakh.

The DTBA has argued that the CBDT’s 2025 memorandum bringing such benefits and perquisites within the tax net under the new regime deprives serving judges of a “statutory benefit forming part of the conditions of service attached to judicial office”, and pushes up their tax liability.

The DTBA has also argued that regardless of the introduction of the new tax regime, the allowances of judges shall continue to remain out of the tax net. It has argued that the 2025 memorandum is “clearly contrary to law”, and amounts to “nothing short of interference in the independence of judiciary”.

Clause 2(iv) of Section 115BAC bars taxpayers under the new regime from claiming any exemption or deduction for allowances or perquisites granted under any other central or state law. Clause 2(i) of the same section, by contrast, lists the specific exemptions that the new regime allows.

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“The use of the phrase “under any other law for the time being in force” in the Income-tax Act is in the law to ensure that tax-free allowances or perquisites created outside the Act do not undermine the new tax regime, regardless of existing or future legislation,” a person familiar with the developments said.

The DTBA has also argued that the executive cannot, through administrative instructions, “alter the legal incidents of judicial office or diminish benefits which Parliament has attached thereto”.

Judicial independence, being part of the basic structure of the Constitution,  requires that judges’ conditions of service be shielded from executive interference, direct or indirect, the association has said in its plea.

In its memorandum, the CBDT reasoned that since the new regime already offers liberal slabs, lower rates and higher rebates, extending further exemptions on perquisites “would tantamount to providing double benefits”.

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In an interim order on July 22, the Delhi HC directed the Income Tax Department not to process returns filed by HC and SC judges, and allowed them to declare the allowance amount as ‘receipts not in the nature of income’ under the ‘Exempt Income’ category on the e-filing portal.

On July 28, a Division Bench of the Allahabad HC comprising Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Swarupama Chaturvedi, which heard Justice Jain’s plea, directed that no separate interim relief was needed since the Delhi HC’s order had already enabled the filing of returns under the new scheme.

The Income Tax Department, however, moved an application before the Delhi HC on August 5 seeking modification of the July 22 order. It said that returns are processed automatically within minutes of filing, and there was no way to separately flag judges’ returns at its processing centres. This meant full compliance would require halting the processing of all returns filed nationwide, running into crores.

Taking the Department’s difficulty into account, the court on Monday asked the private secretaries of SC and HC judges who had filed returns under the new regime to furnish their PAN details to an income tax officer by August 18.

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It directed the Department not to process returns “of the judges qua whom such intimation has been received”, and ordered that any resulting demand or refund be kept in abeyance pending the outcome of the DTBA’s plea.

Queries sent by The Indian Express to the Ministry of Finance and the CBDT went unanswered.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

Aanchal Magazine
Aanchal Magazine
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Aanchal Magazine is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express, serving as a leading voice on the macroeconomy and fiscal policy. With 15 years of newsroom experience, she is recognized for her ability to decode complex economic data and government policy for a wider audience. Expertise & Focus Areas: Magazine’s reporting is rooted in "fiscal arithmetic" and economic science. Her work provides critical insights into the financial health of the nation, focusing on: Macroeconomic Policy: Detailed tracking of GDP growth, inflation trends, and central bank policy actions. Fiscal Metrics: Analysis of taxation, revenue collection, and government spending. Labour & Society: Reporting on labour trends and the intersection of economic policy with employment. Her expertise lies in interpreting high-frequency economic indicators to explain the broader trajectory of the Indian economy. Personal Interests: Beyond the world of finance and statistics, Aanchal maintains a deep personal interest in the history of her homeland, Kashmir. In her spare time, she reads extensively about the region's culture and traditions and works to map the complex journeys of displacement associated with it. Find all stories by Aanchal Magazine here ... Read More

 

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