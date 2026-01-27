‘In Mahakal’s presence, nobody is VIP’: SC declines to entertain appeal challenging Madhya Pradesh HC against ‘VIP darshan’ at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Supreme Court said that the petitioner should approach the relevant authority over the issue of 'VIP darshan' at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.

google-preferred-btn
Ujjain Mahakaleshwar TempleAppearing for the appellant, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said that an RTI inquiry had revealed that only VIPs would be given entrance to the garbhagriha.

While refusing to entertain a plea challenging permission to VIPs to enter the “garbhagriha” (sanctum sanctorum) of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, the Supreme Court said Tuesday “in the presence of Mahakal, nobody is VIP,” but added that it is not for the courts to decide who should enter the temple.

The three-judge bench, presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and also comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing an appeal against the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissing a petition challenging the VIP entry to the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar Temple.

“Whether it should be (allowed) or not be is not something the courts should decide… Ideally, it may be, but for that, let those who are in the helm of affairs make a decision, not the courts. If the courts start regulating who should be allowed to enter the temple and who should not be, it will be too much for the courts also,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.

Appearing for the appellant, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said that an RTI inquiry had revealed that only VIPs would be given entrance to the garbhagriha.

CJI Surya Kant expressed displeasure over the plea, and said, “A person who files this kind of petition is not a shradhalu (devotee). They don’t go there. We don’t want to comment further. These people go for different purposes.”

Jain said the petitioner is concerned with equal treatment for entry into the “garbhagriha”. “This is in violation of Article 14,” he submitted.

“So far as entry into the garbhagriha is concerned, there should be a uniform policy. Whether a person is allowed entry into the garbhagriha or not allowed, it should be on the basis of a particular guideline or on the basis of a uniform policy,” Jain contended.

Story continues below this ad

“Citizens cannot be discriminated against or differentiated on the basis of VIPs. If a person is entering a garbhagriha, it is on the recommendation of a collector, a devotee who is also visiting Mahakal, he should also have the right to enter the garbhagriha, and offer water to the deity.”

CJI Surya Kant said that if arguments are going to be raised on Articles 14 and 15 and rights, etc, “they better don’t go.” “First, you will say I have a right to enter because so and so is entering, then you say I have now the right to chant mantras here, because I have the right to speech. So all fundamental rights will be there inside the sanctum sanctorum…”

Jain reiterated that his only issue is discrimination and that there should either be a complete prohibition or none at all. However, CJI Surya Kant said that the petitioner should approach the relevant authority. “Go and tell the authority.”

The bench went on to dispose of the plea, and said in the order, “The petitioner seeks and is permitted to withdraw the petition and is at liberty to give his suggestions/ recommendations to the competent authority”.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
trump de-dollarisation
How Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Godfather of AI
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump de-dollarisation
How Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
Godfather of AI
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
The relationship continued to grow across borders
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
jumping
This is what happens to the body if you jump 50 times every morning for a week
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts
Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
AirTag 2
This is what happens to the body if you jump 50 times every morning for a week
jumping
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
Godfather of AI
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
The relationship continued to grow across borders
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon
Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement