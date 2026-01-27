‘In Mahakal’s presence, nobody is VIP’: SC declines to entertain appeal challenging Madhya Pradesh HC against ‘VIP darshan’ at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple

Appearing for the appellant, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said that an RTI inquiry had revealed that only VIPs would be given entrance to the garbhagriha.

While refusing to entertain a plea challenging permission to VIPs to enter the “garbhagriha” (sanctum sanctorum) of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, the Supreme Court said Tuesday “in the presence of Mahakal, nobody is VIP,” but added that it is not for the courts to decide who should enter the temple.

The three-judge bench, presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and also comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing an appeal against the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissing a petition challenging the VIP entry to the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar Temple.

“Whether it should be (allowed) or not be is not something the courts should decide… Ideally, it may be, but for that, let those who are in the helm of affairs make a decision, not the courts. If the courts start regulating who should be allowed to enter the temple and who should not be, it will be too much for the courts also,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.