In Delhi High Court, Government backs plea to let same-sex partner take medical call for the other

It has, however, maintained that the term “spouse”, under Indian marriage laws, only applies to heterosexual couples, and relied on the Supreme Court's 2023 five-judge bench decision against legalising same-sex marriages.

Supporting a plea filed by a same-sex couple in the Delhi High Court, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that those in a “non-heterosexual/ queer relationship” cannot be excluded from the existing legal framework of nominating their partners to take medical decisions on their behalf, “merely on account of sex, gender or sexual orientation”.

The ministry filed its response on September 9, ahead of the next hearing on Thursday. On August 20, the HC had questioned the Centre for its failure to respond to the petition.

The petition, filed in July 2025 by a same-sex couple who got married in New Zealand in December 2023, said there is “no framework which grants or recognises the rights of non-heterosexual couples to act as a medical representative of their respective partners during medical treatment/ emergencies.”