In British citizenship complaint, Allahabad HC gives notice to Rahul; next hearing tomorrow

A day after it allowed a petition seeking a police probe into allegations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also holds British citizenship, the Allahabad High Court modified its order on Saturday, saying that “parties need to be given an opportunity to address the Court on this aspect of the matter”. The order was dictated in court.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi issued notice to Rahul and listed the matter for April 20. In a petition filed by a Karnataka-based BJP member Vignesh Shishir, the High Court had set aside an order of a Lucknow court in January, which declined to entertain his plea.