‘Impure’ diesel damages car’s injector, fuel station to pay owner Rs 54,000

A district consumer body in Rajasthan held a fuel station liable for deficiency in service and directed it to refund Rs 44,506 after the adulterated diesel it allegedly supplied damaged a customer’s vehicle.

A bench of president Sahab Ram Motayar and members Deepak Kumar and Paramjeet Kaur of the Sri Ganganagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded the complainant Rs 5,000 for mental harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

“The entire diesel from the fuel tank was drained into a separate container, and the fuel tank was thoroughly cleaned. The complainants incurred Rs 44,596 towards these repairs and are entitled to recover this amount from the opposite party,” said the June 15 order.

The commission noted that the fuel station mixed various substances into the diesel to increase profits by compromising its quality.

‘Water, kerosene mixed in diesel’

The complainant said he purchased diesel worth Rs 4,000 for his Kia car and made the payment through PhonePe. It was alleged that the fuel station mixed water, kerosene and other substances into the diesel which damaged the injector of his car.

The complainant said that after he complained regarding this on February 4, 2025, the fuel station admitted its mistake and promised to pay for the damage. Trusting this, he got the car repaired. The injector was sent to Chandigarh, the fuel tank was cleaned, and the repairs cost Rs 44,596, which he sought to recover.

However, the fuel station later refused to reimburse the charges, forcing the man to approach the consumer panel. After duly serving notice on the fuel station, the commission initiated ex parte proceedings against it.

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No reason to disbelieve: Commission

The commission noted that the evidence produced supports the facts stated in the complaint. It added that the opposite parties did not appear to contest or rebut the complaint.

There was no reason to disbelieve the complainant’s case, which was presented along with documentary evidence. As there was no facility in Sri Ganganagar to repair the diesel injector, it was sent to the company’s service centre in Chandigarh. After being repaired, it was reinstalled in the car.

Hence, the commission allowed the complaint and directed the petrol pump to pay Rs 44,596 towards the vehicle’s repair costs with 9 per cent annual interest from February 2, 2025. It also awarded Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that consumers can obtain compensation when defective or adulterated fuel damages their vehicles. It also shows that if a business fails to contest a complaint, unrebutted oral and documentary evidence could be sufficient to establish deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, leading to relief under consumer protection law.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Rajasthan: 0141-2372237) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.