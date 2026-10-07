Implants ‘broke’ thrice after procedure, Punjab dentist to pay UK citizen Rs 79,000

The Punjab State Consumer Commission has upheld a Rs 79,000 payout for a patient whose dental bridge allegedly broke three times after treatment by a Jalandhar-based dentist. While upholding the award of a district consumer commission, the state body did not buy the dentist’s argument that a person who spent a huge sum of money on dental implants would knowingly chew hard food that could harm his teeth.

The Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission judicial member Harinderpal Singh Mahal and member Kiran Sibal were hearing an appeal filed by a Jalandhar dentist against an April 17, 2023 order of the District Consumer Commission, Jalandhar.

The state commission, on September 28, noted the district commission’s observation that “it cannot be presumed that a person who has spent so much amount for fixing the implants would chew hard food knowingly fully well that it may cause harm to his teeth.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The dispute began in March 2018 when the complainant, a UK resident, approached the dentist after his tooth bridge needed replacement. According to the complaint recorded in the order, the dentist advised two implants and a bridge costing Rs 64,000. After the complainant returned to the UK, the bridge became loose within about three months. Subsequent attempts to replace or repair it also failed.

Bridge failed repeatedly

According to the complainant, he was told after the first problem that the plastic crowns would have to be removed and replaced with stone crowns during his next visit to India. He returned in March 2019, but the replacement bridge broke in the middle after five months. He again approached the dentist and was advised to return the following year.

In March 2020, another procedure was carried out, but the new bridge also failed and broke into two pieces. The complainant said he was again promised that the problem would be corrected on his next visit. He could not travel to India in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and eventually got a denture fitted by a dentist in the UK for £500, stated in the complaint to be equivalent to about Rs 50,000.

The complainant claimed Rs 64,000 towards the implants, Rs 1,500 for X-ray and reception charges, Rs 10,000 in taxi fares and Rs 50,000 towards the replacement denture. The dentist disputed the complaint, saying the patient had been informed about the procedure and had signed a consent form. He said three implants had initially been advised at Rs 97,000, but the patient opted for two implants and an overhead bridge costing Rs 64,000.

Story continues below this ad

The dentist also contended that the bridge could have broken because the patient chewed hard or sticky food despite being advised against it. He said he had replaced the bridge without charging the patient and again advised him not to eat hard or sticky food.

Commission rejects dentist’s plea

The dentist argued that there was no defect in the implants and that it was the bridge that had broken. His counsel contended that any liability should therefore be limited to the cost of the bridge. The commission rejected the argument, noting that the record specifically mentioned charges for the dental implants but did not specify any separate amount charged for the bridge. It therefore found no basis to limit the liability as suggested by the dentist.

The commission recorded that the bridge became loose about three months after the initial treatment, was replaced, and that a later porcelain-fused-to-metal bridge broke after five months before being replaced again.

Finding no merit in the appeal, the bench dismissed it and upheld the district commission’s direction to pay Rs 64,000 towards the amount spent on the implants and Rs 15,000 as compensation. The commission also directed that the Rs 39,500 deposited by the dentist while filing the appeal, along with any interest accrued, be remitted to the complainant after 45 days from the sending of certified copies of the order to the parties.

Story continues below this ad

Takeaway

Consumers should keep treatment records, payment receipts, consent forms and communication with the dentist when undergoing costly dental treatment. If treatment repeatedly fails and a dispute arises over responsibility, these records can help establish what treatment was provided, what was paid for and what went wrong.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab helpline: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

TV damaged ‘during shifting’, Delhi man wins Rs 50,000 payout from packers and movers

Railways to pay Rs 47,000 fine 8 years after family ‘robbed’ in Mewar Express AC coach

Story continues below this ad

SBI credit card fee jumps from Rs 499 to Rs 2,999, woman wins Rs 50,000 compensation