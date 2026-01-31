Illegal sand mining a ‘serious issue’, Karnataka HC calls for probe

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had made a statement in the Assembly about many influential people from across political parties being involved in illegal sand mining. (File Photo/Representational)

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday initiated suo motu proceedings concerning the alleged illegal sand mining being carried out in rivers across the state. Stating that it was a “serious issue”, the court said that it requires a court-monitored investigation by a central agency or a specially constituted investigating agency or a Special Investigation Team.

A division bench of Justice D K Singh and Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju took cognisance of media reports published on January 28, and said, “If the home minister of the state feels helpless in taking action to curb the illegal sand mining by mafias, there cannot be any hope that the said illegal activity of sand mining in the state can be curbed by the state machinery.”