File response to suo motu PIL regarding illegal sand mining within 4 weeks: Karnataka HC to state government

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted four weeks’ time to the state government to file its response to a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated regarding alleged illegal sand mining being carried out in rivers across the state.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha posted the matter for further hearing on April 7.
On January 31, a division bench of the high court directed registration of the suo motu PIL over the alleged illegal sand mining after taking cognisance of media reports published on January 28. The bench said in its order that it was a “serious issue”, and requires court-monitored investigation by a central agency, a specially constituted investigating agency or a Special Investigation Team.
On January 27, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara made a statement in the Assembly, saying many influential people from across political parties are involved in illegal sand mining.
“If the home minister of the state feels helpless in taking action to curb the illegal sand mining by mafias, there cannot be any hope that the said illegal activity of sand mining in the state can be curbed by the state machinery,” the division bench said on January 31.
The bench also noted that media reports stated that bids for sand extraction have been called, but they have not been opened yet. “Many big sharks are involved in this big money-spinning racket who do not want the extraction legalised,” the bench said then.
In the order, the bench also mentioned reports of sand being mined from the Krishna River basin at night, and farmers complaining of dust settling on crops, among others. The bench also referred to reports about a woman MLA from Raichur district, Karemma G Nayak, who said she received death threats from the sand mafia after she raised concerns about illegal sand mining in her area.
