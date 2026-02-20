File response to suo motu PIL regarding illegal sand mining within 4 weeks: Karnataka HC to state government

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to file its response within four weeks in a suo motu PIL on alleged illegal sand mining. (Representative image)

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted four weeks’ time to the state government to file its response to a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated regarding alleged illegal sand mining being carried out in rivers across the state.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha posted the matter for further hearing on April 7.

On January 31, a division bench of the high court directed registration of the suo motu PIL over the alleged illegal sand mining after taking cognisance of media reports published on January 28. The bench said in its order that it was a “serious issue”, and requires court-monitored investigation by a central agency, a specially constituted investigating agency or a Special Investigation Team.