Witnessed illegal dogfighting? Punjab and Haryana High Court says even strangers can lodge an FIR

The petitioner’s request to set up an independent body to probe illegal animal fights is satisfied by an existing mechanism, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently heard a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning curbing illegal dog fights and held that even a stranger can lodge an FIR if any such offence occurs.

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry were hearing the PIL filed by Bharati Ramachandaran seeking directions to the state to take appropriate legal action to curb the illegal activity of private dog fighting.

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry disposed of the PIL, holding that no further directions were required. Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry disposed of the PIL, holding that no further directions were required.

“Thus, if a cognisable offence occurs, even a stranger can lodge an FIR, provided the information so furnished to the police or the concerned competent authority alleges the commission of a cognisable offence. The petitioner is free to lodge an FIR as and when such instances take place or take recourse …in case the police or the competent authority declines to register a cognisable offence,” the high court said in its March 19 order.