Illegal construction in Siswan: Why Punjab and Haryana HC rejected GMADA affidavit on forest land violations, and imposed Rs 25,000 costs

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday rejected an affidavit filed by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on unauthorised constructions in forest and periphery control areas and imposed interim costs of Rs 25,000 to be deposited in the Poor Patients Welfare Fund (PPWF) of PGI Chandigarh.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry granted GMADA liberty to file a fresh affidavit with complete details and listed the matter after a week.

The court was hearing a matter relating to alleged illegal commercial and other constructions in and around Siswan forest area in the SAS Nagar district. During the hearing, counsel appearing for private respondents and affected parties alleged that GMADA had filed evasive and misleading replies, understating the number of violators and failing to disclose concrete action taken against them.