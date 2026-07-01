‘Illegal buildings invite loss of human lives’: Calcutta High Court upholds demolition order

The Calcutta High Court upheld the demolition of an unauthorised structure in Kolkata, observing that buildings constructed without sanctioned plans pose a serious threat to human lives.

Dealing with a plea of occupants, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma found no illegality in the Municipal Building Tribunal’s order and dismissed the tenants’ challenge, reiterating that illegal constructions must be dealt with sternly.

“The courts have to be very sensitive about such cases, and allowing such buildings to exist is inviting the threat and loss of human lives. This court and the Apex Court have time and again repeatedly emphasized that any unauthorised construction has to be dealt with a stern hand,” Justice Sharma said on June 24.