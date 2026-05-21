Delhi High Court junks Ilaiyaraaja’s plea over ‘En Iniya Pon Nilave’ copyright

In a setback for singer-composer Ilaiyaraaja, the Delhi High Court Thursday held that he does not hold any copyright over the K J Yesudas hit song, ‘En Iniya Pon Nilave’, from the 1981 Tamil psychological thriller film ‘Moodu Paani’.
While acknowledging the Padma Bhushan-awardee musician’s right over the musical component of the song, a division bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla
noted that he does not hold any right over the lyrics, and that the overall right over the sound recordings in the film lie with the record label Saregama.
The case
In January, Saregama India Limited (SIL) took film distribution company Vels Film International Ltd (VFIL), another company Divo TV Private Ltd, and Ilaiyaraaja to court, alleging copyright infringement of the song. A single judge had then ruled in SIL’s favour, recognising it as the owner of the song.
The court had, however, allowed VFIL to use the song in its film ‘Aghathiyaa’ following Saregama’s acceptance of a licence fee of Rs 30 lakh from VFIL, which was producing the film. Ilaiyaraaja had then appealed against the single judge’s verdict.
The film’s soundtrack and score, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, had reportedly marked his 100th film.
Saregama had claimed that since it entered into an agreement in 1980 with ‘Moodu Paani’ producer Raja Cine Arts, it had come into ownership of the sound recordings in the film, including En Iniya Pon Nilave, and exercised copyright over the works.
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Saregama argued in court that “Ilaiyaraaja was not the author of the literary work”, on the ground that he is not the songwriter in any case.
Ilaiyaraaja, on the other hand, argued that as the composer of the song, he is its rightful owner and holds the exclusive right to permit any adaptation of the musical work — a right he said he had granted to the producer of the film Aghathiyaa, VFIL.
It was also Ilaiyaraaja’s case that the rights of the producer of ‘Moodu Pani’, under Copyright Act provisions, did not include the right to adapt the underlying musical work which remained with Ilaiyaraaja, and, thus, Saregama cannot lay claim to it.
What the division bench said
Upholding the single judge’s order, the division bench opened its verdict, saying, “A song is just a song, a thing of joy to lighten a dreary evening. That is, till it becomes the subject matter of copyright conflict in a court of law, when it suddenly metamorphoses into much more.”
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Acknowledging that while Ilaiyaraaja holds the right to make any adaptation of the musical work, the lyrics were “no man’s land” and Ilaiyaraaja held no right over it.
The division bench held, “Ilaiyaraaja was… entitled to contract with any third party for use or adaptation of the musical work contained in the disputed song, i.e, the musical component… That right could not, however, extend to doing anything involving the sound recording of the disputed song, or lyrics… Copyright in the sound recording of the disputed song would… vest in the producer of the film… whereas copyright in the lyrics of the disputed song would… vest in the lyricist.”
“Ilaiyaraaja’s copyright in the musical work contained in the disputed song continues to remain protected… This right was, however, necessarily limited to the musical component of the disputed song — the music of which Ilaiyaraaja was the composer. It did not extend to the lyrical component of, or the sound recording in, the disputed song,” the bench said.
The court held that Ilaiyaraaja could not have “assigned to VFIL the sound recordings in the film Moodu Pani either, which would include the sound recording relating to the disputed song En Iniya Pon Nilave.”
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The bench also held that Saregama became the owner of copyright in the sound recordings by way of the 1980 agreement with the producer of the film Moodu Pani, which included the sound recording of the disputed song.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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