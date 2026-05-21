Delhi High Court junks Ilaiyaraaja’s plea over ‘En Iniya Pon Nilave’ copyright

Saregama argued in court that “Ilaiyaraaja was not the author of the literary work”. (file photo)

In a setback for singer-composer Ilaiyaraaja, the Delhi High Court Thursday held that he does not hold any copyright over the K J Yesudas hit song, ‘En Iniya Pon Nilave’, from the 1981 Tamil psychological thriller film ‘Moodu Paani’.

While acknowledging the Padma Bhushan-awardee musician’s right over the musical component of the song, a division bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla

noted that he does not hold any right over the lyrics, and that the overall right over the sound recordings in the film lie with the record label Saregama.

The case

In January, Saregama India Limited (SIL) took film distribution company Vels Film International Ltd (VFIL), another company Divo TV Private Ltd, and Ilaiyaraaja to court, alleging copyright infringement of the song. A single judge had then ruled in SIL’s favour, recognising it as the owner of the song.