IIT-BHU gold medallist college principal vs campus supervisor: Why Madras High Court fined ex-staffer Rs 10,000

Madras High Court News: The Madras High Court noted that the plea has been filed by an ex-campus supervisor who is neither a student nor a teaching faculty member in the said college. (Image is created using AI)

Madras High Court News: The Madras High Court recently dismissed a plea of an ex-campus supervisor challenging the appointment of a principal of Misrimal Navajee Munoth Jain Engineering College, observing that if he was concerned about the “falling education standards”, he would have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) instead of the present plea.

Justice T Vinod Kumar was hearing the plea filed by one S Seenivasan, an ex-campus supervisor, who challenged the appointment of the principal of Misrimal Navajee Munoth Jain Engineering College and sought consequential direction to remove him from the post.

Justice T Vinod Kumar observed that the petitioner blocked the judicial hours from dealing with the matters requiring judicial attention with his plea.

“The petitioner, being a public-spirited person concerned about the falling education standards, ought to have approached this court by way of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and not by way of writ petition of the present nature, i.e., seeking issuance of writ of Quo-warranto claiming it as a service dispute,” the Madras High Court said in its February 13 order.