‘Ignorance is no excuse’: Chhattisgarh High Court denies labourer’s plea over 105-day delay in maintenance case

The Chhattisgarh High Court's order added that the delay of 105 days in filing the present revision is grossly inordinate. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court recently dismissed a criminal revision plea filed by a labourer challenging a maintenance award and said that a 105-day delay in filing could not be condoned despite the petitioner’s plea of “illiteracy” and “lack of legal knowledge”.

Justice Ramesh Sinha was dealing with a plea of a man seeking revision of a family court order to award monthly maintenance to his wife.

“The law is well-settled that ignorance of law, by itself, does not constitute such sufficient cause, and that negligence, inaction, or lack of bona fides cannot be overlooked under the guise of advancing substantial justice,” the court said on February 12.