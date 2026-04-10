No bail for suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Bhullar at this stage: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Friday declined to grant bail to suspended Punjab Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on corruption charges.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, however, said he can approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court again for relief if the trial in the case does not begin in 2 months.

“We are not inclined to entertain the prayer for bail at this stage. However, we grant liberty to the petitioner that in case the trial does not commence within two months, he may again approach the High Court and such an application shall be considered on merits,” the bench said.