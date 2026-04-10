No bail for suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Bhullar at this stage: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Friday declined to grant bail to suspended Punjab Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on corruption charges.
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, however, said he can approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court again for relief if the trial in the case does not begin in 2 months.
“We are not inclined to entertain the prayer for bail at this stage. However, we grant liberty to the petitioner that in case the trial does not commence within two months, he may again approach the High Court and such an application shall be considered on merits,” the bench said.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed Bhullar’s bail plea on February 16, 2026. He approached the high court after a special CBI court in Chandigarh rejected his bail plea on January 2, 2026.
Appearing for Bhullar, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said, “We are seeking bail. This is a case where I have served for more than six months.”
Chief Justice Kant said, “To that extent, the high court appears to be correct… HC says this is a matter where some material witnesses should be examined.”
Rohatgi added, “I am a DIG. I am not at flight risk. The allegation is that somebody received money on my behalf. It’s not a case of a trap. Somebody received money on my behalf, and he is supposed to have sent a WhatsApp while he was in custody. This is a very flimsy kind of situation. I am under suspension. Six months have gone by. Complainant has been under police security pursuant to a high court order.”
The senior counsel wondered what purpose would be served by keeping him in prolonged custody. “Your Lordships will find that investigation is completed, chargesheet has been filed, supplementary chargesheet has also been filed…Things are not as clear. They are murky.”
The bench, however, said it was not inclined to grant any relief “at this stage”.
Bhullar, arrested on October 16, 2025, from his office in Mohali, is accused of accepting bribes through intermediaries. Raids on his premises reportedly yielded over Rs 7 crore in cash along with other valuables. A separate disproportionate assets case is also under investigation by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on January 23, 2026, granted sanction to prosecute the 2009-batch IPS officer under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended), and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.