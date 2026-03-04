If husband feels harassed by wife and kills himself, isn’t that abetment of suicide? Karnataka HC asks in Atul Subhash case

While hearing a petition to quash an abetment-of-suicide FIR registered over Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s death, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday orally asked whether it would not amount to abetment of suicide if a man felt harassed by his wife and killed himself.

Justice S R Krishana Kumar issued notices to the state government and Subhash’s brother Bikash Kumar, who is the complainant in the FIR against the petitioners: the deceased man’s wife Nikita Singhania, her mother, and brother.

Subhash allegedly died by suicide on December 9, 2024, leaving behind a video accusing his wife and in-laws of harassing him by filing false matrimonial cases.