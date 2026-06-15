IELTS classes not conducted, Kerala student misses Canada dream, wins Rs 1.07 lakh relief

The Kozhikode-based immigration agency had allegedly assured that the fees collected from the applicant would be returned if she failed to immigrate to Canada. (AI-generated image)

The District Consumer Commission in Kerala’s Kozhikode has ordered an immigration consultancy agency to refund Rs 92,180 and pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 to a student who allegedly failed to achieve the necessary cutoff marks in the IELTS exam for going to Canada as the institute never conducted proper classes to complete the course schedule.

A bench of president Priya S and member V Balakrishnan was dealing with the plea of a student who registered herself at Amster Immigration Overseas Pvt Ltd for the preparation of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam.

“The evidence of the complainant stands unchallenged. The opposite party chose to remain ex parte. No contrary evidence exists. Deficiency of service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party stands proved through the testimony of witnesses,” the court said on May 29.