IDBI Bank loses customer’s property papers worth Rs 1.3 crore in fire, ordered to pay Rs 10 lakh

The man alleged that the bank initially said the documents were under closure formalities, then “lost in floods”, and finally admitting in 2020 that it had been destroyed in a fire. (AI-generated image)

The District Consumer Commission in Kerala’s Kozhikode has ordered IDBI Bank to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation to a man after it failed to return his original property papers which were destroyed in a 2017 fire at a document storage facility, noting that the loss diminished the property’s value and caused hardship to the borrower.

A bench of president Priya S and member V Balakrishnan was hearing a plea of a teacher and an entrepreneur, who availed a housing loan of Rs 33 lakh in 2016 from IDBI Bank by depositing his original property deeds, including land and villa worth Rs 1.3 crore.

“We are of the view that there is unfair trade practice and deficiency of service on the part of the opposite parties. Also, the non-performing action of the opposite parties belongs to the deficiency in service and unfair trade practice of the opposite parties. So the opposite parties are directed to pay Rs 10 lakh to the complainant,” the court said on May 30.