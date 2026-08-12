IB staffer’s murder: Two brothers challenge conviction on sole witness testimony

Two brothers sentenced to life for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots have filed appeals before the Delhi High Court, questioning the trial court’s reliance on the testimony of a single witness.

Nazim and Kasim’s appeals point to the testimony of public witness (PW-6) Pradeep Verma, which the trial court relied on despite no Test Identification Parade (TIP) being held. TIP is a procedure to identify an accused under the supervision of a magistrate.

The same testimony was also relied on to convict five accused and acquit five others, they said.

A bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Vikas Mahajan Wednesday issued notice seeking the prosecution’s response to their appeals, filed through advocate Bilal Anwar Khan. The case will next be heard on December 2.