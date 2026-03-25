I-PAC raids: Supreme Court quizzes Bengal govt

With the West Bengal government insisting that the ED should have complained to it about the alleged obstruction in searches against I-PAC, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked if the argument is that the agency should have approached the very same government headed by the very same Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) whom it accused of obstructing the raid.
“The CM barges in, commits an offence, obstructs the ED, what the ED is required to do according to your submission … will inform the state government whose CM has barged in…,” said Justice P K Mishra, presiding over a two-judge bench, hearing the ED’s writ petition for a CBI probe.
The bench also comprising Justice N V Anjaria said that if the allegations are true, “it directly strikes at the rule of law”.
He said this as Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal told the bench the petition was not maintainable and the officers could have lodged a police complaint. “Your Lordships are getting upset for no reason … Your Lordships are now assuming that the CM has committed offences,” he said.
“Don’t mistake us… Allegation is always based on some facts. If there are no facts, there is no allegation. There has to be some factual foundation…,” said Justice Mishra.