‘I cry, my beloved justice system’: Delhi High Court transfers case after advocate’s outburst

An advocate appearing for a woman in a property dispute matter loudly declared, “I cry, my beloved justice system”, four times before trying to walk out of a Delhi High Court courtroom after a judge dictated an order unfavourable to his client. Terming his conduct “reckless” and “reprehensible”, the court rejected his subsequent apology as “lip service” and ordered to transfer the case to another judge.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora had passed the order after hearing a 91-year-old man’s plea against a trial court direction that allowed his daughter-in-law to move into his house after being evicted from her rented flat. The man’s son and daughter-in-law had stopped living at his house since 2010, and the eviction happened after the son had stopped paying rent for the couple’s flat. The judge ordered the senior citizen to deposit six months’ rent and directed the landlord to be present on the next date of hearing.

“It is extremely unfortunate that a counsel, who ought to have the highest regard for the process of law, is expressing loss of faith in the judicial system, creating a nuisance of himself, because the order passed does not suit him or his client… It appears from the unbecoming conduct of this counsel that, to justify the order passed today, to his client he may now try to influence his client and instigate frivolous allegations against the Judge and the judicial system,” the November 3 order read.

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The court said the advocate’s actions were “clearly reckless, reprehensible and amount to misconduct”. “In these circumstances, to protect the dignity of this Court and the judicial system, this Court deems it appropriate to transfer this matter to another Bench,” the judge stated, while retaining the directions passed in the order.

When the court expressed its “surprise and displeasure” at the actions of the advocate who was appearing for the daughter-in-law, he apologised for the same. The judge, however, rejected the apology and stated that it was “neither heartfelt nor genuine, and was just lip service.”

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora stated that the apology given by the advocate was a mere “lip service” as it was neither heartfelt nor genuine. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora stated that the apology given by the advocate was a mere “lip service” as it was neither heartfelt nor genuine.

Senior Advocate Amit Chadha and advocate Mustafa Alam, appearing for the senior citizen, argued that the son and the daughter-in-law had not been residing at his house since February 2010. They had moved to a rented flat in April 2013 and lived there till October this year. The trial court had on October 23 allowed the daughter-in-law to enter the man’s house.

The advocate appearing for the daughter-in-law submitted that the last rental due for the flat was Rs 27,500 and the trial court had noted in its order that the husband had stopped paying the rent, because of which the eviction order was passed.

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What led to the remark

According to the order, the court asked the counsel for the senior citizen whether he was willing to pay the monthly rent of Rs 27,500 to the daughter-in-law so she could continue to live in the flat or at a similar place. The elderly man’s counsel then confirmed that he was willing to pay the rent.

However, the daughter-in-law claimed that she had vacated the flat and handed over the keys to the landlord. Her counsel added that she did not wish to move back to a rented place.

The judge then directed the senior citizen to deposit six months’ rent with the court and ordered the husband to deposit any money that was due to the landlord. The court also directed the landlord to be present before it on the next date to verify that the daughter-in-law had actually vacated the flat.

The bench noted that following the above directions, the daughter-in-law’s counsel changed his statement and said that the flat’s keys had not been handed over to the landlord.

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The high court then said that it was “extremely unfortunate that the stand on handover of keys to the landlord is being changed repeatedly by respondent no. 2 (daughter-in-law), when the court has specifically enquired about the status of handover of the possession of the flat to the landlord.”

Finally, it directed state counsel Anand V Khatri to ensure that the landlord remained present before the court on the next date. According to the court records, after the order had been dictated in court and the hearing was still underway, the daughter-in-law’s counsel made the remark out loud four times, waved his hands in the air and attempted to leave the courtroom.