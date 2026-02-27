Hyderabad Gulzar Houz fire accident: Telangana HC asks state’s response to PIL alleging lapses, seeking fixing of accountability

The petitioner claimed one fire brigade vehicle and ambulance arrived more than half an hour after she made emergency calls to the fire department, the police, and the Dial 108 ambulance services. (File Photo)

The Telangana High Court Thursday granted four weeks to the state authorities to respond to a suo-motu public interest litigation (PIL) in connection with the May 2025 Gulzar Houz fire accident that led to the death of 17 members of a family, including eight children, in Hyderabad.

The division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was dealing with a PIL taken up based on a letter to the Chief Justice seeking directions for a judicial inquiry into the mishap by a sitting or retired judge of the high court. Stating that she lost her daughter and 16 other family members, the applicant sought fixing of responsibility on the authorities concerned for any alleged serious lapses, gross negligence, incompetency, and lack of tools and equipment during the rescue operations.