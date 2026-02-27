Hyderabad Gulzar Houz fire accident: Telangana HC asks state’s response to PIL alleging lapses, seeking fixing of accountability

The petitioner claimed one fire brigade vehicle and ambulance arrived more than half an hour after she made emergency calls to the fire department, the police, and the Dial 108 ambulance services. (File Photo)
The Telangana High Court Thursday granted four weeks to the state authorities to respond to a suo-motu public interest litigation (PIL) in connection with the May 2025 Gulzar Houz fire accident that led to the death of 17 members of a family, including eight children, in Hyderabad.
The division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was dealing with a PIL taken up based on a letter to the Chief Justice seeking directions for a judicial inquiry into the mishap by a sitting or retired judge of the high court. Stating that she lost her daughter and 16 other family members, the applicant sought fixing of responsibility on the authorities concerned for any alleged serious lapses, gross negligence, incompetency, and lack of tools and equipment during the rescue operations.
Providing a timeline of the turn of events from 2.30 am on May 18, 2025, when the power went off at their home, and 5.50 am when she noticed smoke and alerted others, the applicant stated that the moment she and her sister stepped out of the home at 6.05 am, there was a loud sound and fire started rapidly spreading through the premises. She described how one fire brigade vehicle and ambulance arrived more than half an hour after she made emergency calls to the fire department, the police, and the Dial 108 ambulance services.
She alleged that there was neither water in the vehicle to fight fire nor oxygen masks or cylinders in the ambulance, and the fire personnel were not ready to go in. She stated that though a few more fire brigade vehicles arrived, none was in serviceable condition. She also stated that the fire personnel did not have torch lights or other equipment to break through the walls and go inside. Claiming that all the victims were brought out by civilians, she alleged that the fire personnel were there, but there were no attempts to resuscitate the victims by administering CPR. She stated that the lives of all victims, including her daughter, could have been saved if the fire brigade vehicles were fully equipped. The petitioner added that the personnel failed to control the fire even after two hours of their arrival.
The respondents, including the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, the Director General of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, the Director of the Medical and Health Department, and the Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, were asked to file their objections. The case was adjourned for further hearing after four weeks.
