Husband’s affair not cruelty by itself under IPC Section 498A: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court recently dismissed an appeal challenging the acquittal of a man accused of subjecting his wife to cruelty and abetting her suicide, observing that his illicit relationship with another woman by itself did not amount to cruelty under IPC Section 498A.

Examining the facts of the case, Justice Sunder Mohan held that the husband’s illicit relationship was not of such a nature as to drive the wife to take her own life.

“The reason for acquittal by the learned Trial Judge, namely that the illicit relationship had not been established because the lady with whom the second respondent (husband) had an illicit relationship was not examined, is perverse. However, the fact that the second respondent had an illicit relationship by itself would not amount to cruelty in terms of Section 498A of IPC,” the order read.