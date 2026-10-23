Husband’s affair not cruelty by itself under IPC Section 498A: Madras High Court

“The reason for acquittal by the learned Trial Judge, namely that the illicit relationship had not been established because the lady with whom the second respondent (husband) had an illicit relationship was not examined, is perverse. However, the fact that the second respondent had an illicit relationship by itself would not amount to cruelty in terms of Section 498A of IPC,” the order read.
Justice Sunder Mohan dismissed the appeal.
What was the case?
The case arose from the death of the woman, who allegedly took her life along with that of the couple’s one-and-a-half-year-old child in 2010. The woman’s brother, who had lodged the initial complaint, alleged that his brother-in-law had subjected his sister to cruelty over dowry and was involved in an extramarital relationship.
The trial court acquitted the husband in 2018, finding that the prosecution had failed to establish the alleged dowry demand and extramarital relationship and that there was insufficient evidence to show cruelty of a nature that could drive the woman to take her life. Feeling aggrieved by the order, the woman’s brother approached the high court.
The counsel for the appellant said that the trial judge had ignored his evidence and held that the illicit relationship of the husband was not established since the woman, with whom he is said to have been in illicit relationship, was not examined. The counsel for the state reiterated his submissions despite not having filed a separate appeal against the trial court’s decision.
The court noted that the allegations concerning dowry were vague. The court disagreed with the trial court’s reasoning that the alleged extramarital relationship could not be established because the woman with whom the husband was said to be involved had not been examined as a witness. However, it clarified that husband’s extramarital relationship did not by itself constitute cruelty under IPC Section 498A (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty).
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“In order to attract the offences under Section 498A of IPC, something more than mere illicit relationship has to be established by the prosecution, which is not so in this case,” the court observed.
It also noted that the allegation with regard to the dowry demand, besides being vague, was not made in the earlier complaint. The court, on an independent assessment of the evidence, held that the prosecution had failed to prove its case. It therefore dismissed the appeal.