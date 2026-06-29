‘Education no bar for maintenance’: Court confirms Rs 20,000 monthly sum to woman

The husband had argued that his wife is an educated, employable, and financially independent lady. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court recently upheld a family court’s order directing a man to pay Rs 20,000 as monthly maintenance to his estranged wife, observing that the wife’s educational qualifications or earning capacity alone cannot disentitle her from claiming maintenance.

Justice Garima Prashad dismissed a plea filed by the man challenging the family court’s order granting maintenance to his wife under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The mere fact that opposite party no 2 (wife) is educated cannot disentitle her from maintenance. Education and earning capacity are relevant considerations, but they cannot be equated with actual and sufficient income,” the order dated June 17 read.