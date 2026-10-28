Husband fails to prove wife’s ‘mental illness’, Jharkhand High Court rejects annulment plea

The Jharkhand High Court has refused to annul a 38-year-old man’s marriage on the ground that his 29-year-old wife allegedly had a mental disorder that made her unfit for marriage and having children. The court found that medical records did not show any history of mental illness in the woman and that the scan report showed a pregnancy of 29 weeks, which did not support the husband’s claim.

The man argued that the marriage, solemnised in November 2016, remained unconsummated and that his wife’s alleged condition had been concealed before the wedding. Dismissing his appeal, Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad noted that the woman had stood for three days of cross-examination, but nothing emerged to support the husband’s allegations.

“The two documents marked as Ext. 1 and 1/1, being copies of medical prescriptions, are not indicative of any history of mental illness. The report of the diagnostic centre is merely an ultrasonography report of a gravid uterus, and the impression shows a single intrauterine gestation corresponding to a gestational age of 29 weeks and two days,” the October 27 order read. The scan report was dated May 27, 2017.

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The court was hearing an appeal filed by the man challenging the family court’s order dismissing his plea to declare the marriage null and void.

Lived together for 1 month

The man claimed that his wife was suffering from some unsoundness of mind or neurological problem since before the marriage, and that this was concealed from him. He also alleged that his wife was suffering from epilepsy/paralysis. On account of the overall condition, he said that the marriage could not be consummated.

Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad observed that the husband’s allegations were not backed by evidence. Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad observed that the husband’s allegations were not backed by evidence.

The man also claimed that the wife herself informed him that she had never consented to the wedding as she was in love with another person. She allegedly stated that the marriage was only solemnised due to pressure from her family.

The man claimed that the wife left the matrimonial house after a month of marriage and went to her parents’ home. Later, he filed a case to get the marriage declared null and void in January 2017.

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The wife, on the other hand, defending her case, alleged that she was subjected to cruelty by the husband, for which a case has also been lodged. She also denied the allegations of mental illness or recurrent attacks of epilepsy/paralysis, and allegations of having made any attempt to commit suicide were also denied.

The family court, however, dismissed the husband’s plea to annul the marriage, finding that he failed to prove the existence of any illness, particularly the mental illness.

Arguments

The man, represented by advocate Shaukat Eqbal, argued that the marriage had never been consummated and that his wife was living with her parents. He submitted that even after nearly 10 years of marriage, it remained unconsummated because his wife’s mental illness made it impossible.

The wife, represented by advocate Maneesh Kumar, argued that the husband could not seek dissolution of the marriage through divorce in the appeal when his original case sought to have the marriage declared null and void. She submitted that the issue of divorce was outside the scope of the proceedings.

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‘No documentary evidence’

The court noted that the wife had testified before the family court and supported her defence in her examination-in-chief. “She has been subjected to lengthy cross-examination, which continued for three days, and has stood the test of cross-examination, with no material coming to support the case of the appellant (husband), the court noted.

The bench also noted that the husband himself had claimed that his wife told him she had never consented to the marriage because she was in love with another man. It held that this assertion undermined his allegations of mental illness or mental incapacity.

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The court observed that the husband’s allegations were not supported by documentary evidence. It found that the two medical prescriptions on record did not indicate a history of mental illness but the scan report revealed a pregnancy, and did not support his claim.

“The law is settled that pleading is not a substitute for proof and facts pleaded, if not proved, are of no consequence,” the court said. It, accordingly, dismissed the appeal of the husband and ruled in favour of the wife.