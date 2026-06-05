Can mutual divorce be granted if spouses accuse each other of cruelty? Delhi High Court answers

The Delhi High Court was hearing an appeal filed by the wife challenging the family court’s order granting divorce by mutual consent. 

Written by: Richa Sahay
6 min readNew DelhiJun 5, 2026 08:00 AM IST
Delhi high court cruelty mutual consent divorceThe high court noted that the dispute did not arise from the fact that both spouses wanted the marriage dissolved, but from the manner in which the family court granted the divorce. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi High Court recently set aside a family court order that dissolved a couple’s marriage by mutual consent in proceedings originally filed as a contested divorce case, holding that separate allegations of cruelty by spouses cannot be treated as “mutual consent” to dissolve a marriage. 

Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Renu Bhatnagar were hearing an appeal filed by the wife challenging the family court’s decision of March 2025 to grant a decree of divorce by mutual consent and seeking restoration of the original proceedings

“Merely because both spouses separately seek dissolution of marriage does not, by itself, amount to mutual consent within the meaning of Section 13B (of the Hindu Marriage Act). A spouse may seek divorce on the ground of cruelty while simultaneously disputing the allegations, conduct or entitlement asserted by the other spouse. Such rival claims continue to retain their adversarial character, even though the ultimate relief sought by both parties may be dissolution of marriage,” the May 29 order read. 

Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Renu Bhatnagar The bench noted that a divorce plea under cruelty allegations permits a petition by either spouse, whereas a divorce by mutual consent requires a petition to be presented by the couple together. (AI-enhanced image)

‘Divorce by mutual consent, cruelty distinct’ 

  • The high court noted that the dispute did not arise from the fact that both spouses wanted the marriage dissolved, but from the manner in which the family court granted the divorce.
  • It observed that the pleadings before the family court disclosed rival allegations of matrimonial fault and cruelty, not a joint request for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA). 
  • It was pointed out that Section 13 of the Act deals with fault-based divorce, where one spouse alleges a matrimonial wrong against the other, and the court is required to adjudicate upon such allegations. 
  • It was further added that Section 13B, on the other hand, deals with divorce by mutual consent, where the basis of the decree is not fault, but the agreement of both parties to bring the marriage to an end. 
  • The court further noted that a divorce under cruelty permits a petition by either spouse, whereas a divorce by mutual consent requires a petition to be presented by the couple together. 
  • The divorce by mutual consent must come together with a common decision to dissolve the marriage, and second, that such consent must continue even at the stage when the court is called upon to pass the decree. 
  • The requirement of a joint petition and a subsequent motion is meant to ensure that the consent is real, voluntary, and continues till the end, when the second motion is passed between the parties. 
  • The family court’s March 2025 order cannot be sustained and is accordingly set aside. 
  • The Delhi High Court directed the family court to proceed to frame issues, permit the parties to lead evidence, and decide the matter on its own merits. 

1-year marriage, family court order

It was placed on record that the marriage between the wife and the husband was solemnised in January 2023, according to Hindu rites and ceremonies. It was noted that no child was born from the wedlock. The parties allegedly started residing separately in January 2024. 

Later, the husband instituted a case before the family court seeking dissolution of marriage under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, on the ground of cruelty. The wife entered appearance in the said proceedings and filed her written statement. 

Along with the written statement, the wife also filed a counterclaim under Section 23A of the Hindu Marriage Act seeking dissolution of marriage on the ground that the husband had subjected her to cruelty. Subsequently, in March 2025, the family court took the written statement and counterclaim on record and, on the same date, proceeded to dissolve the marriage between the estranged couple under Section 13B (mutual consent) of the Act. 

Also Read | Removing ‘Thali’ (mangalsutra), false allegations amount to ‘mental cruelty’: Court ends 49-year-old marriage

Aggrieved by this order of the family court, the wife preferred the present appeal, contending that the family court could not have converted contested proceedings with charges of cruelty into a decree of divorce by mutual consent. 

Story continues below this ad

Consent can’t be presumed 

Appearing for the wife, advocate Ankit Gupta submitted that the family court acted wholly without jurisdiction in passing a decree under Section 13B in proceedings which were admittedly instituted and contested under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

It was submitted that the essential preconditions for granting divorce with mutual consent were absent. It is submitted that the family court could not have presumed consent merely because the estranged couple had, in separate pleadings, sought divorce on allegations against each other. 

It was submitted that no effort towards reconciliation was undertaken, nor were the couple afforded an opportunity to lead evidence or contest the allegations levelled against each other. 

No infirmity in family court’s order

On the contrary, the husban,d represented by advocate Annu Sharma, argued that the present appeal is devoid of merits and the said judgment does not contain any infirmity which requires appellate interference by this court.  

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Delhi High Court junks ‘unnatural sex’ FIR against man as ex-wife accepts Rs 20 lakh as settlement

It was submitted that the family court has recorded that both parties were living separately since January, 2024 and that there was no subsisting matrimonial relationship between them. 

It was added that in such circumstances, where the estranged couple were seeking divorce, and there was no possibility of reconciliation, the family court was justified in bringing an end to the matrimonial dispute rather than prolonging the litigation.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments