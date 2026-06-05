Can mutual divorce be granted if spouses accuse each other of cruelty? Delhi High Court answers

The high court noted that the dispute did not arise from the fact that both spouses wanted the marriage dissolved, but from the manner in which the family court granted the divorce. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court recently set aside a family court order that dissolved a couple’s marriage by mutual consent in proceedings originally filed as a contested divorce case, holding that separate allegations of cruelty by spouses cannot be treated as “mutual consent” to dissolve a marriage.

Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Renu Bhatnagar were hearing an appeal filed by the wife challenging the family court’s decision of March 2025 to grant a decree of divorce by mutual consent and seeking restoration of the original proceedings.

“Merely because both spouses separately seek dissolution of marriage does not, by itself, amount to mutual consent within the meaning of Section 13B (of the Hindu Marriage Act). A spouse may seek divorce on the ground of cruelty while simultaneously disputing the allegations, conduct or entitlement asserted by the other spouse. Such rival claims continue to retain their adversarial character, even though the ultimate relief sought by both parties may be dissolution of marriage,” the May 29 order read.