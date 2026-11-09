Husband did no favour by allowing wife to study or work, Jharkhand High Court says

The Jharkhand High Court has overturned a family court order rejecting a woman’s divorce plea, saying a wife’s pursuit of higher education and a job after marriage cannot be treated as a favour by her husband. Calling the lower court’s reasoning gender stereotyping, the High Court granted her divorce on grounds of cruelty.

The judgment was delivered on November 5 by a Division Bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad in an appeal filed by the woman against her husband. The appeal challenged the March 2019 judgment of the Principal Judge, Family Court, Jamshedpur, which had dismissed her divorce petition.

The two married in Jamshedpur in 2004 and had a daughter in 2007. In 2015, she filed a petition seeking dissolution of the marriage under Section 13(1)(i-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act alleging physical and mental cruelty and dowry demands.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to her case, her husband had demanded her Rs 5 lakh to move to a Middle East country to secure his career. She alleged that she faced physical and mental cruelty when the demand was not met. She told the court that she had left her teaching job and moved to Delhi with her husband after he said he had secured a job there, but he resigned within days and moved to Raigarh, leaving her and their daughter to stay with her elder sister.

The husband denied the allegations in his written statement and claimed that he had borne her education expenses.

The family court had rejected the woman’s plea, observing that her husband had allowed her to pursue higher education and take up a job, which showed his “liberal” and “accommodating” attitude. It also described her as “highly ambitious” for her career and treated her allegations of cruelty as a concocted story.

The High Court, however, said the family court had ignored the evidence she presented. She, her father and a neighbour had testified in support of her allegations, while the husband did not examine any witness or seriously cross-examine her and her witnesses, said the court.

Story continues below this ad

“With respect, we cannot subscribe to such observations or approach. Such gender stereotyping cannot be permitted in such matters. The husband and wife are equal partners in marriage. The law is settled that the relationship between a husband and wife is not one of a superior and an inferior, nor of one person dominating another. This relationship rests on the premise that the husband and wife exercise equal rights and move in tandem. Even if moving in tandem may not always be possible, mutual respect is to be striven for. Therefore, based on this reasoning, the suit should not have been dismissed,” the court said.

It further observed, “Pursuing higher education after marriage is not a privilege granted by the respondent but a right which the wife is always entitled to exercise.”

The court held that a woman pursuing further studies or taking up a job after marriage cannot be considered “ambitious or over-ambitious”. It found that the evidence of physical and mental cruelty remained virtually unrebutted and that the woman had proved her case.

Setting aside the family court’s judgment, the High Court granted her divorce on grounds of cruelty. It did not pass an order on alimony or monthly maintenance, as no such application had been filed, but reserved the woman and her daughter’s right to seek maintenance before a competent court.