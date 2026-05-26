Husband in Germany, wife locks up elderly in-laws’ property: High court evicts her to restore rental income

The wife was seeking to quash the sub-divisional tribunal’s order passed in March 2025, which directed her to vacate the ground floor and hand over the keys to her mother-in-law. (AI-generated image)

The Orissa High Court recently granted relief to an elderly couple by upholding an eviction order against their daughter-in-law who had allegedly kept the ground floor of their house locked, preventing them from earning rental income from the property.

Justice Ananda Chandra Behera noted that the daughter-in-law’s husband was residing and working in Germany and observed that, in law, the petitioner was to be maintained by her husband, while the property in question exclusively belonged to her mother-in-law.

“When undisputedly, the revenue records of the building stand in the name of…the mother-in-law of the petitioner, then, at this juncture, in view of the principles of law enunciated in the ratio of the aforesaid decisions, the petitioner’s daughter-in-law has no interest in the same,” the May 20 order read.