Baptised Sikh woman forced to cook non-veg, wear nose pin: Court denies bail to father-in-law in dowry death case

The woman was being harassed by her husband and his family for insufficient dowry.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has denied bail to a man accused of dowry demand and subjecting his baptised Sikh daughter-in-law to cruelty, noting that she was allegedly forced to cook non-veg food and wear a nose pin by her in-laws against her religious beliefs, ultimately leading to her death by suicide.

Justice Rakesh Kainthala noted that the late woman was not permitted to perform religious ceremonies, and was subjected to adverse remarks over her choice of attire.



“She was forced to cook non-vegetarian food and wear a nose pin contrary to her religious tenets. Therefore, prima facie, a presumption under Section 117 of Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will apply, and the burden would shift upon the petitioner to rebut it,” the June 5 order noted.