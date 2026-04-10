How Justice Yashwant Varma’s resignation brings a stop to the impeachment probe

The resignation of Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma is set to bring to a close the inquiry initiated under the Judges (Inquiry) Act into the discovery of burnt cash at his Delhi residence in March 2025. Justice Yashwant Varma was facing an inquiry under Section 3 of the Act, which deals with “investigation into misbehaviour or incapacity of a Judge by a Committee”.

Justice Yashwant Varma is learnt to have submitted his resignation to President Draupadi Murmu.

Meanwhile, a panel appointed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma was scheduled to begin hearings Friday.

According to Article 217(appointment and conditions of the office of a Judge of a High Court) sub section (1) of the Constitution, every Judge of a High Court shall be appointed by the President by warrant under his hand and seal, and shall hold office, in the case of an additional or acting Judge, as provided in article 224, and in any other case, until he attains the age of sixty-two years.

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