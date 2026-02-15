How HC cleared way for Metro-6 depot at Kanjurmarg after years of litigation

In a major relief to the Maharashtra government, the Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a private developer’s challenge to the transfer of Kanjurmarg salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for construction of the Metro 6 depot. The court also vacated its status quo order on the land, clearing a key hurdle for the long delayed Mumbai Metro Line 6 project, subject to any appeal before the Supreme Court.

Metro Line 6 is a 15 kilometre fully elevated east west corridor connecting Swami Samarth Nagar, Jogeshwari, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg with 13 stations. It requires a dedicated depot for stabling and maintenance of trains, and the 15 hectare facility at Kanjurmarg is central to that plan. Without a functioning depot, the corridor cannot be commissioned.

The High Court’s ruling allows MMRDA to proceed with construction, reducing the uncertainty caused by prolonged litigation. The project is expected to strengthen east west connectivity between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs and ease travel along the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road corridor.

What was the dispute?

The case arose from the Mumbai Suburban Collector’s April 17, 2023 order transferring 15 hectares of Kanjurmarg land to MMRDA for the Metro 6 depot. Maheshkumar Garodia of the Garodia Group challenged the move, claiming leasehold rights over a larger tract in Kanjur village under a 99 year lease granted in October 1917 to his predecessor Gordhandas Garodia, linked to Arthur Salt Works.

The lease expired in October 2016 and had been terminated by the Centre’s Salt Department in 2004 for alleged violations. Garodia, however, argued that his possession was protected by interim injunctions granted in 2005 and 2020, that the state lacked authority to transfer the land in 2023, that it could not take possession without following due process, and that a civil suit over possession was still pending. The dispute became the second round of litigation over the Kanjurmarg land, involving competing claims by the state, the Centre and the private claimant.

What did the High Court hold?

A bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar found considerable force in the state’s submission that the writ petition was not maintainable and that the petitioner lacked any subsisting rights. The court noted that the lease had already been terminated and had lapsed, that the renewal application had been rejected, and that the petitioner was attempting to enforce contractual rights that no longer existed.

It also observed that his stand regarding alleged dispossession without due process had shifted in the second round of litigation. Concluding that no enforceable rights survived, the court dismissed the plea and vacated the status quo order.

How is this linked to the Aarey controversy?

The Kanjurmarg dispute has its roots in the earlier Metro 3 car shed controversy. Under the BJP led government headed by Devendra Fadnavis between 2014 and 2019, the Metro 3 car shed was planned at Aarey Milk Colony. In October 2019, after the High Court refused to stay tree felling permissions, more than 2,000 trees were cut, triggering the Save Aarey protests.

The Supreme Court later ordered status quo. When the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray took office in November 2019, it shifted the Metro 3 car shed to Kanjurmarg. On October 1, 2020, nearly 102 acres were transferred to MMRDA, prompting the first round of litigation. In December 2020, the High Court stayed that order, noting competing claims over the land.

What changed after the 2022 government shift?

After Uddhav Thackeray resigned in June 2022, the Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde reversed the earlier decision and shifted the Metro 3 car shed back to Aarey, bringing the first round of Kanjurmarg litigation to a close. However, on April 17, 2023, the state allotted 15 hectares at Kanjurmarg to MMRDA for the Metro 6 depot, triggering fresh challenges by the Centre and Garodia.

The Centre termed the 2023 order arbitrary, claiming ownership through Arthur Salt Works and alleging the state was avoiding payment of market value. On October 24, 2024, the High Court ordered status quo, observing that there appeared to be no material change in land claims since 2020. Following negotiations, the Centre withdrew its plea on May 5, 2025, ending the Centre state dispute. Garodia’s petition continued until it was dismissed on February 13, 2026, clearing the legal path for the Metro 6 depot at Kanjurmarg.