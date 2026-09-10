House construction work hit by structural defects, Telangana man wins Rs 8 lakh refund

The commission said that there was severe deficiencies in service, poor quality of construction, and failure of project mismanagement.(Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Hyderabad has directed a construction consultant and a contractor to jointly and severally refund Rs 8.29 lakh to a homeowner after finding structural defects in the construction of his house.

President B Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and B Raji Reddy held the opposite parties jointly and severally liable for the severe deficiencies in service, poor quality of construction, and failure of project management.

“…there is a fundamental breach of the terms and conditions of the Tripartite Agreement that goes to the root of the agreement (such as delivering structurally unsafe work and failing to rectify it within a reasonable time), and hence, the aggrieved party/complainant herein is entitled for refund…,” the order dated September 2 read.