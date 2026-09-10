House construction work hit by structural defects, Telangana man wins Rs 8 lakh refund

The commission held the opposite parties jointly and severally liable for the severe deficiencies in service, poor quality of construction, and failure of project management.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiSep 10, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Consumer court house constructionThe commission said that there was severe deficiencies in service, poor quality of construction, and failure of project mismanagement.(Image generated using AI)
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A consumer commission in Hyderabad has directed a construction consultant and a contractor to jointly and severally refund Rs 8.29 lakh to a homeowner after finding structural defects in the construction of his house.

President B Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and B Raji Reddy held the opposite parties jointly and severally liable for the severe deficiencies in service, poor quality of construction, and failure of project management.

“…there is a fundamental breach of the terms and conditions of the Tripartite Agreement that goes to the root of the agreement (such as delivering structurally unsafe work and failing to rectify it within a reasonable time), and hence, the aggrieved party/complainant herein is entitled for refund…,” the order dated September 2 read.

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Agreement between parties

The complainant stated he had availed the services of the contractor on the recommendations of the consultant company to undertake his house work, including civil works and wood work.  It was stated that the parties entered into an agreement for the work.

The complainant alleged that he was informed by a structural engineer working nearby that there was a structural defect in the construction and that two pillars were improperly laid. A structural engineer appointed by the consultant inspected the site and reported severe vibrations in the columns due to inadequate compaction while concreting, resulting in air voids and honeycombing. The engineer advised that the two columns be demolished and rebuilt.

The complainant alleged that despite the above serious lapses in the construction of the pillars/columns, the opposite parties failed to demolish the pillars even after several reminders by the complainant. He also alleged that the consultant had improperly released funds from the escrow account despite the defects.

The consultant company denied the allegations and said that the complainant had defaulted in making the complete payment of the work contract and had filed the complaint in order to evade payment. It also submitted that the contractor had abandoned the project and that it tried to find a replacement. It was alleged that during discussions with the complainant, he was requested to make the pending payment but was refused.

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The commission held that the company failed in its primary contractual mandate to effectively monitor, supervise, and enforce quality control. “By disbursing milestone payments from the escrow account to contractor without verifying the structural soundness of the work or ensuring defect rectification, consultant company breached its fiduciary duty and rendered the escrow safety mechanism meaningless,” it noted.

It held that there was fundamental breach of the terms and conditions of the agreement. Holding both parties jointly and severally liable, the commission partly allowed the complaint and directed them to refund Rs 8.29 lakh , besides paying Rs 50,000 for financial loss and mental agony and Rs 20,000 towards legal expenses.

Takeaway

When hiring a construction consultant through a platform, homeowners should carefully document defects and monitor whether consultants are actually carrying out promised supervision.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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