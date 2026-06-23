Hotel charges man Rs 20 extra on water bottles, ordered to pay Rs 12,020

A Rajasthan hotel was ordered to pay Rs 12,020 after charging a consumer Rs 20 above the MRP for two mineral water bottles.(AI generated Image)

A consumer who was charged Rs 20 extra on two mineral water bottles at a hotel in Chittorgarh has secured Rs 12,020 payout from the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which held that unlawful overcharging, even of a small amount, cannot be ignored merely because the monetary loss suffered by the consumer is minimal.

Judicial member Mukesh and member Raminivas Saraswat from Circuit Bench at Udaipur, was hearing an appeal filed by consumer Ashish Kumar Kothari against Hotel The Grand Chittor (The Alfresco) after he challenged a June 26, 2024 order of the District Consumer Commission, Chittorgarh.

“It is not necessary that a consumer cannot suffer mental agony merely because the excess amount charged is Rs 20. When an additional amount is illegally collected from a consumer, the mental distress naturally caused by such conduct cannot be ignored,” the commission said on June 19, 2026.